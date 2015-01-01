पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी मामला:शातिरों ने रेलवे विभाग में क्लर्क, रिटायर्ड एयरफोर्स अधिकारी समेत 3 के खातों से 93 हजार रुपए उड़ाए

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
शातिरों ने एक बार फिर अलग अलग तरीकों से शहर में रेलवे विभाग के र्क्लक, रिटायर्ड एयरफोर्स अधिकारी और एक महिला समेत तीन के बैंक खाताें से करीब 93 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। कुछ केस में शातिरों ने खाते की जानकारी भी नहीं ली। संबंधित थाना पुलिस ने पीड़ितों की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

केस-1 कार्ड बंंद हाेने की बात कह खाते की जानकारी ली
सेक्टर एक निवासी रिटायर्ड एयरफोर्स ऑफिसर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनके पास 8 नवंबर को किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति का फोन आया। फोन करने वाले ने अपने आपको एक्सिस बैंक के क्रेडिट कार्ड मुंबई ऑफिस का कर्मी बताया। शातिर ने मुझे कहा कि आपके पास एक्सिस बैंक का क्रेडिट कार्ड है। रिटायर्ड ऑफिसर को इसी तरह से बातों में उलझा कर शातिर ने उनके दूसरे खाते के बारे में जानकारी लेकर खाते से 46 हजार 687 रुपए निकाल लिए। थाना अर्बन एस्टेट पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

केस-2 सहायता के नाम पर एटीएम कार्ड बदला
शिवम इन्क्लेव निवासी रामकुमार ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह रेलवे विभाग में क्लर्क के पद पर कार्यरत है। 5 नवंबर को वह झज्जर रोड स्थित एटीएम से रुपए निकलवाने के लिए गए थे। एटीएम बूथ के बाहर 2 लड़के खड़े मिले। लड़कों ने सहायता के नाम पर मेरे एटीएम कार्ड ले लिया। रविवार को एटीएम से रुपए निकालने लगा तो एटीएम कार्ड बंद मिला। इसके बाद बैंक में जाकर खाते की स्टेटमेंट निकलवाई तो 6 नवंबर को अकाउंट से 4 बार में 40 हजार रुपए निकले मिले। थाना आर्यनगर पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

केस-3 रुपए कटने का संदेश नहीं आया
गांव कबूलपुर निवासी ममता ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनका गांव बालंद स्थित ग्रामीण बैंक में खाता है। 2 नवंबर को मेरे खाते से 6500 रुपए किसी दूसरे अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर किए गए है। मुझे 5 नंवबर को खाते से रुपए निकलने के बारे में पता चला। ममता का कहना है कि उसके मोबाइल फोन पर भी खाते से रुपए निकलने का कोई मैसेज नहीं आया।

