लोग रोज झेल रहे जाम:चाैक-चौराहों पर सिग्नल बत्ती बंद, पुलिस इशारों से कंट्रोल कर रही शहर का ट्रैफिक

साेनीपत स्टैंड पर बंद पड़ी हुई ट्रैफिक लाइट अाैर वाहनाें काे निकालता हाेमगार्ड का जवान।
  • ठेकेदार का जवाब : त्योहारी सीजन में पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल के लिए खुद बंद कराए थे सिग्नल

शहर के विभिन्न चाैक-चाैराहाें पर पुलिस काे ट्रैफिक मैनुअल ढंग से कंट्रोल करना पड़ रहा है। कारण शहर के अधिकतर चौक पर लगाए गए सिग्नल (रेड लाइट) बंद पड़े हैं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस का कहना है कि ये सिग्नल खराब पड़े हैं। निगम को इस बारे में बता दिया गया है। लेकिन व्यवस्था सही नहीं हो पा रही है। शहर में 13 जगह ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल सिग्नल लगे हैं। इनमें से कोई भी लाइट इन दिनों काम नहीं कर रही है। उधर दूसरी और ट्रैफिक पुलिस को सिग्नल काम न करने की स्थिति में चौक चौराहों पर हाथ के इशारों से ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करने के लिए अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात करने पड़ रहे हैं।

वहीं नगर निगम की ओर से शहर के ट्रैफिक सिग्नल के रख रखाव व व्यवस्था का जिम्मा संभालने वाली फर्म का कहना है कि पुलिस की ओर से त्योहारी सीजन में इन सिग्नल को बंद कराया गया था। कारण सिग्नल जिस टाइमिंग फार्मेट पर काम कर रहे थे वो त्योहारी सीजन में शहर के रोड पर बढ़े ट्रैफिक लोड के चलते रूट डायवर्जन में सही नहीं बैठ रहे थे। पुलिस ने मैनुअल ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करने के लिए ही चौक-चौराहों के सिग्नल बंद कराए थे। अगर पुलिस दोबारा ये सिग्नल कराना चाहती है तो वो उन्हें फिर से शुरू कर देंगे। कोई सिग्नल खराब है तो उसे भी ठीक किया जाएगा।

दूसरी ओर शहर के ऐसे चौक चौराहे जहां पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तैनाती नहीं है और सिग्नल खराब पड़े हैं वो जाम की समस्या बन रही है। शहरवासी पिछले कई दिनों से दो बड़े विभागों की कार्यशैली से इस समस्या का सामना कर रही है। खास तौर पर शहर के बाजारों की ओर जाने वाले रोड पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल बंद रहने के चलते पुलिस को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। यहां मैनुअल ढंग से ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल के लिए पुलिस कर्मियों को कई घंटे जुझना पड़ता है।

ट्रैफिक नियमों की पालन कराना चुनौती
यातायात पुलिस को ट्रैफिक संभालने में खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। कई बार सुबह और शाम के समय ट्रैफिक इतना अधिक हो जाता है कि डी पार्क से लेकर बजरंग भवन फाटक तक 3 मिनट के सफर में ही 20 मिनट लग जाते हैं। क्योंकि यहां पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल बंद पड़े है। ऐसे में पुलिस कर्मियों को खुद हाथ के इशारे से वाहनों को कंट्रोल करना पड़ता है। कुछ चौक पर व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस को अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात करने पड़े हैं। शहर के सोनीपत स्टैंड, नेकीराम कॉलेज चौक, सुखपुरा चौक, शीला बाईपास समेत कई चौ चौराहों पर 2 से 3 अतिरिक्त जवान तैनात किए गए है।

इन पॉइंट पर बंद हैं सिग्नल लाइट : शहर के मेन रास्तों पर सोनीपत स्टैंड, अशोका चौक, डी पार्क, नेकी राम कॉलेज चौक, दिल्ली बाईपास, शीला बाईपास, बस स्टैंड के पास टी पॉइंट, सुखपुरा चौक की सिग्नल लाइटें खराब हैं।

शहर में ट्रैफिक लाइटें वर्किंग हालत में है। समय-समय पर उनकी निगरानी रखी जाती है और टीम भेजकर चेक कर लिया जाता है। फिलहाल त्योहारी सीजन में ट्रैफिक पुलिस भीड़ बढ़ने पर सिग्नल को बंद करके वाहनों को पास ऑन कराती है। यदि किसी सिग्नल में खराब है तो उसे तुरंत ठीक कराया जाएगा। -बलजीत, ठेकेदार ट्रैफिक लाइट, नगर निगम राेहतक ।

