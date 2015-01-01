पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  Siling Campaign Against Property Tax Defaulters Today, Focus Being On 500 Big Defaulters, Who Were Shortlisted From 22 Wards

कार्रवाई:संपत्ति कर डिफाल्टरों के खिलाफ आज सिलिंग अभियान, 22 वार्ड से छांटे गए 500 बड़े बकायेदारों पर ही किया जा रहा फोकस

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

नगर निगम बड़े संपत्ति कर के बकायेदारों के खिलाफ दूसरे चरण की कार्रवाई 16 दिसंबर को करेगा। इस अभियान की कार्य योजना तैयार की ली गई है। इसके तहत 22 वार्ड से छांटे गए 500 डिफाल्टरों की सूची पर ही फोकस होगा। ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस फोर्स के साथ नगर निगम की टैक्स ब्रांच की टीम सुबह 10 बजे ही निकलेगी।

नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा निगम की टैक्स ब्रांच के अधिकारियों कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के किसी भी बड़े बकायेदारों को सहूलियत नहीं दी जाएगी। हर हाल में उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करें, क्योंकि निगम एक्ट के तहत उन तक नोटिस भेजने की सारी प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा चुकी है। अब प्रॉपर्टी सील करके टैक्स वसूली का ही रास्ता बचा है। यदि मौके पर संपत्ति कर जमा नहीं हुआ तो तत्काल प्रॉपर्टी सील कर दी जाएगी। इस कार्रवाई में किसी प्रकार की अड़चन पाए जाने पर संबंधित लोगों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट भी दर्ज कराई जा सकती है।

टैक्स एकमुश्त जमा करा लें छूट
नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा ने कहा कि फिलहाल प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स एकमुश्त जमा कराने पर सरकार की तरफ से छूट का प्रावधान है। बड़े बकायदार भी इसकी गंभीरता को समझते हुए संपत्ति कर जमा कराएं और छूट का लाभ प्राप्त करें छूट का लाभ प्राप्त करें अन्यथा उनके खिलाफ सीलिंग की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। चालू वित्तीय वर्ष में नगर निगम ने अब तक लगभग 18 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति कर की वसूली की है। इस वर्ष का लक्ष्य 40 करोड़ रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के रूप में वसूलने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था।

कूड़ा अलग न करने पर भी होटलों पर करेंगे कार्रवाई
स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत शहर के सभी व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों को भी कई बार सूखा गीला कूड़ा करने के लिए बताया जा चुका है। मीटिंग के दौरान भी उनसे हमेशा आग्रह रहा है कि वह हर हाल में स्वच्छता अभियान में सहयोग दें । बुधवार को होटल व बैंक्वेट हॉल पर भी सूखा-गीला कूड़ा अलग न करने की स्थिति में चालान की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

