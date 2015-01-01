पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोपी गिरफ्तार:जुआ खेलने काे रुपए नहीं बचे तो बना स्नेचर, 1 दिन में झपटे सात पर्स

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी की पहचान की

शहर में एक दिन में सात स्नेचिंग की वारदात को अंजाम देने के आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी की पहचान गुरुनानकपुरा निवासी कर्ण के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अदालत में पेश किया। जहां अदालत ने उसे 3 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि आरोपी पिछले काफी समय से जुआ खेल रहा था। जुआ खेलने के लिए उससे पैसे की जरूरत थी।

पैसे की जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए आरोपी ने स्नेचिंग की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी की पहचान की है। आरोपी ने अब तक स्नेचिंग की करीब 7 वारदातों का खुलासा किया है। इसके अलावा भी कई वारदातों का खुलासा होने की संभावना है।

11 महीने पहले भी की थी स्नेचिंग की वारदात
शहर में एक दिन में सात स्नेचिंग की वारदात के बाद एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने मामले में खुद संज्ञान लेते हुए सीआईए की दोनों यूनिट और एवीटी स्टाफ को वारदातों का खुलासा करने के निर्देश दिए थे। एवीटी स्टाफ प्रभारी गोवर्धन की टीम ने छापेमारी करते हुए आरोपी कर्ण को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपी से अन्य वारदातों के बारे में पूछताछ करने में लगी हुई है। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि आरोपी ने करीब 11 महीने पहले भी स्नेचिंग की एक वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

किला रोड पर खरीदारी कोे आई महिला का पर्स चोरी

किला रोड पर बाजार में खरीदारी करने आई महिला का पर्स चोरी हो गया। पर्स में हजारों रुपए की नकदी और मोबाइल फोन था। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुरानी सब्जी मंडी थाना पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। सनसिटी कॉलोनी निवासी सोनिया ने बताया कि वह मंगलवार को किला रोड बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए आई थी। इसी दौरान अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने उसका पर्स चोरी कर लिया। पर्स में 4 हजार रुपए की नकदी व मोबाइल फोन समेत अन्य जरूरी कागजात थे।

