पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

त्योहारी सीजन में सुरक्षा नहीं:स्नेचरों का पुलिस को खुला चैलेंज, 6 जगह छीने पर्स व तोड़ी चेन

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्याेहारी सीजन में स्नेचर लगातार पुलिस काे खुली चुनौती देते नजर आ रहे हैं। पिछले 3 दिन से स्नेचर हर रोज महिलाओं से पर्स व चेन छीनने की वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। तीनों दिन आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरों में भी कैद हो चुके हैं। मगर पुलिस आरोपियों की पहचान कर उन्हें पकड़ने में सफल नहीं हो पा रही है। गुरुवार देर शाम से लेकर शुक्रवार रात तक जिले में स्नेचरों ने सात वारदात को अंजाम दिया। इसमें से छह वारदात शुक्रवार को हुई। कहीं महिला से पर्स छीना गया तो कहीं पर चेन, मोबाइल और नगदी। किसी भी वारदात में आरोपी पकड़े नहीं जा सके।

कैलाश कॉलोनी : पर्स छीनकर फोन झाड़ियों में फेंका, रेहड़ी वाले ने लौटाया

प्रेमनगर निवासी कमलेश ने बताया कि वह शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 11.40 बजेे घर से बैंक जा रही थीं। कैलाश कॉलोनी में एक निजी अस्पताल के पास बाइक सवार युवक उनके हाथ से पॉलीथिन की थैली छीन फरार हो गए। थैली में पर्स था, जिसमें एक मोबाइल फोन और नकदी थी। बाइक सवार युवक महिला का फोन कुछ ही दूरी पर झाड़ियों में फेंक गया। बस स्टैंड के पास फ्रूट की रेहड़ी संचालक ने फोन कर बुलाया और फोन उन्हें सौंप दिया।

मानसरोवर पार्क : बाइक सवार युवकों ने महिला से बैग छीना

सेक्टर 1 निवासी सन्नो देवी ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि शुक्रवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे वह बैंक से मानसरोवर पार्क के पास बीकानेर मिठाई की दुकान की ओर से जा रही थी। रास्ते में पीछे से बाइक सवार दो युवक आए। उसके हाथ से पॉलीथिन का बैग छीनकर फरार हो गए। इसमें 4500 रुपए, पैन कार्ड, मोबाइल फोन समेत अन्य जरूरी कागजात थे।

नेकीराम कॉलेज : स्कूटी को गिराकर छीना पर्स

पुलिस के अनुसार तमन्ना नाम की महिला स्कूटी पर सवार होकर शहर की तरफ ओर आ रही थी। नेकीराम कॉलेज के पास बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने उनकी स्कूटी को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में स्कूटी सवार महिला गिर गई। आरोपी पर्स छीन फरार हो गए। सूचना पर मेडिकल मोड़ पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मियों ने नाकाबंदी कर आरोपियों को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया तो आरोपी पर्स और मोबाइल फोन फेंककर फरार हो गए। थाना पीजीआई पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी हुई है।

जाट भवन

पीडब्ल्यूडी की कर्मचारी का छीना पर्स: भरत कॉलोनी निवासी सुमन सोहना में पीडब्ल्यूडी में कार्यरत हैं। शुक्रवार को जाट भवन के पास बाइक सवार युवक उनका पर्स छीनकर फरार हो गए, जिसमें जरूरी कागजात थे। थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मानसरोवर कॉलोनी : महिला की चेन तोड़ी

मानसरोवर कॉलोनी निवासी अनीता गर्ग ने बताया कि वह घर के बाहर खड़ी रेहड़ी से सब्जी खरीद रही थी। इसी वक्त बाइक सवार दो युवक आए। उसके गले से सोने की चेन तोड़कर ले गए। बाइक पर पीछे बैठे युवक ने हेलमेट पहना हुआ था। थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

राजीव काॅलोनी : दवा लेकर भाई के घर जा रही थी, बाइक सवार ने पर्स छीना

गांव जिंदराण निवासी राजो ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि शुक्रवार को वह डॉक्टर से दवाई लेकर राजीव कॉलोनी निवासी अपने भाई जोगेंद्र के पास पैदल जा रही थी। एक बाइक सवार युवक झपट्टा मारकर एकदम उसका पर्स छीन कर फरार हो गया। पर्स में 6 हजार रुपए की नकदी और अन्य जरूरी कागजात थे। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मॉडल टाउन : आरोपी पर्स छीन फरार

रामगोपाल कॉलोनी निवासी लतेश ने बताया कि गुरुवार काे वह एक निजी स्कूल से घर की ओर जा रही थी। मॉडल टाउन में सुनील खोखर मार्ग के पास स्कूटी सवार युवकों ने उनकी स्कूटी की साइड में स्कूटी लगाकर उन्हें गिराने का प्रयास किया। स्कूटी रोकी तो उनसे पर्स छीनकर फरार हो गए। थाना सिविल लाइन पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें