साइबर क्राइम:वीआईपी ड्यूटी व फील्ड वर्क से पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल के पास नहीं बच रहा ठगी सुलझाने का वक्त, 22 दिन में हुई 17 वारदात अनट्रेस

रोहतक5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले में रोजाना साइबर ठगी की वारदातों में इजाफा हो रहा है। इन वारदातों के सुलझाने में जिला पुलिस का ट्रैक रिकार्ड पिछड़ रहा है। पिछले 22 दिन में ठगी की 17 वारदात हुई हैं। इन सभी में पुलिस केस दर्ज कर चुकी है। लेकिन किसी भी वारदात को सुलझाने में पुलिस और उनकी विभिन्न ब्रांच नाकाम हुई हैं। खास बात ये कि पुलिस के पास इन वारदातों को सुलझाने का इन दिनों में शेड्यूल ही नहीं बन पाया।

कारण बरौदा उपचुनाव और दूसरी वीआईपी ड्यूटी में पुलिस फोर्स के कम पड़ने पर ठगी की वारदात सुलझाने के लिए बनाई स्पेशल टीम और आर्थिक अपराध एंव रिस्पोंस सेल के कर्मचारियों की फील्ड में ड्यूटी लगाई गई। पूरे महीने का शेड्यूल ही ऐसे बना कि पुलिस को इन वारदातों की तह तक जाने का समय ही नहीं बच पाया। नतीजा साइबर ठग एक के बाद एक जिले के लोगों को अपना निशाना बना रहे हैं और पुलिस चाह कर भी फोर्स की कमी के चलते वारदातों को नहीं सुलझा पा रही है।

सेल में 13 कर्मचारी, वीआईपी ड्यूटी पर रहने से बढ़ रहा केस का बोझ

रोहतक जिला पुलिस ने साइबर वारदातों को सुलझाने के लिए अपनी एक स्पेशल टीम बना रखी है। आर्थिक अपराध एंव रिस्पांस सेल के नाम से ये टीम अपराधियों को पकड़ने का प्रयास करती है। इस टीम में 13 पुलिस कर्मचारियों को शामिल किया गया है। लेकिन नवंबर माह में इस सैल के कर्मचारी अपनी मेन ड्यूटी छोड़ बरौदा उपचुनाव व शहर वीआईपी मूवमेंट के दौरान फील्ड ड्यूटी में रहे। 1 नवंबर को बरौदा उपचुनाव था। वहां टीम को लंबे समय तक फील्ड में सुरक्षा व अन्य बंदोबस्तों को संभालना पड़ा। इसके बाद फेस्टिव सीजन में शहर के चौक चौराहों तक पर ड्यूटी करनी पड़ी। वहीं पानीपत के पार्षद सुसाइड कांड में भी पुलिस टीम कई दिनों से पानीपत में ही डेरा डाले है।

डेढ़ साल पहले तत्कालीन एसपी रंधावा ने बनाई थी स्पेशल सेल

जिले में पिछले करीब तीन साल से साइबर ठगी के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। नए तरीकों से ठग लोगों को अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं। ये तरीके पुलिस को भी कई बार गच्चा दे देते हैं। वहीं पहले ऐसे मामलों को सुलझा रही साइबर सेल के सामने मामले सुलझाते समय आर्थिक अपराध के नए कानूनों की पेचीदगी की समस्या बनने लगी थी। करीब डेढ़ साल पहले रोहतक में तत्कालीन एसपी जश्नदीप रंधावा ने साइबर सेल के साथ काम कर रही एटीएम फ्रॉड सेल का गठन किया था। इसके बाद इस टीम ने कई मामले सुलझाए। कोर्ट केस में आई कुछ पेचीदगियों के बाद एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने डेढ़ महीने पहले एटीएम फ्रॉड सेल और आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को मिलाकर आर्थिक अपराध रिस्पांस सेल का गठन किया।

साइबर ठगी की वारदातों को सुलझाने के लिए टीम लगातार काम कर रही है। पिछले दिन कई वारदातों का खुलासा भी किया गया है। कई अहम केस में जल्द खुलासा करेंगे। -इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार, प्रभारी एटीएम फ्रॉड एंव अपराध रिस्पांस सेल ।

