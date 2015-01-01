पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की फीस बढ़ाने के विरोध में छात्र संगठन ने सरकार का पुतला फूंका, नारेबाजी भी की

रोहतक39 मिनट पहले
सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज की फीस बढ़ाने के खिलाफ सोमवार को छात्र संगठन ने मेडिकल मोड़ पर सरकार का पुतला फूंका और नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर एआईडीएसओ के प्रदेश सचिव उमेश कुमार ने कहा कि यह फीस वृद्धि नही खुली लूट है। मेडिकल फीस 40 लाख करने से गरीब छात्र और आम जनता डॉक्टर बनने का सपना तक भी नहीं देख सकेंगे।

केवल अमीर घर के छात्र ही डॉक्टर बन पाएंगे। एआईडीएसओ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हरीश कुमार ने कहा फीस वृद्धि, ऋण और बॉण्ड व्यवस्था चिकित्सा के व्यावसायीकरण व लूट को वैध बना देगा। प्रदर्शन में राजेश,अमित, रोहित, स्फूर्ति और रवि सहित अन्य छात्र मौजूद रहे।

