मिशन एडमिशन:सीट कंफर्म के बाद फीस नहीं भरने पर दाखिले से बाहर विद्यार्थियों को फिर एक ओर मौका

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईटीआई में 6 को खाली सीटों की जारी होगी सूची, 25 तक होंगे दाखिले

निजी और सरकारी आईटीआई में सीट कंफर्म होने के बाद भी जिन आवेदकों ने फीस नहीं भरी थी, वह दाखिला प्रक्रिया से बाहर हो गए थे। अब ऐसे विद्यार्थियों को एक ओर मौका देते हुए 6 नवंबर को फिर से ऑनलाइन दाखिले होंगे, जो 25 नवंबर तक चलेंगे। शुक्रवार को सभी ट्रेड्स में खाली सीटों की सूची जारी की जाएगी, जबकि 7 नवंबर को पोर्टल खुलेगा। पोर्टल पर आवेदक ट्रेड्स की प्राथमिकता में बदलाव कर सकते हैं। राजकीय मॉडल औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान की दोनों ईकाई में 6 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन दाखिले को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। इसमें चौथे और पांचवें राउंड के लिए 10 और 20 नवंबर को आवेदकों को सीटें अलॉट की जाएगी। इसके बाद ऑनलाइन ही दस्तावेजों की जांच प्रारंभ होगी। जब कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी, तब विद्यार्थियों के मूल दस्तावेजों की जांच की जाएगी।

आईटीआई में दाखिले का यह रहेगा शेड्यूल

  • 6 नवंबर- रिक्त सीटों की सूची जारी होगी।
  • 7 नवंबर- पोर्टल खुलेगा।
  • 10 नवंबर- शाम 5 बजे आवेदकों को मेरिट के अनुसार सीटें अलॉट की जाएगी।
  • 11 व 12 नवंबर- ऑनलाइन दस्तावेजों की जांच होगी।
  • 11 से 14 नवंबर- सरकारी संस्थानों में ऑनलाइन और निजी में ऑफलाइन फीस जमा होगी।
  • 12 से 16 नवंबर- अलॉट की गई सीटों पर कंफर्मेशन ली जाएगी।
  • 17 नवंबर- दोबारा से 5वें राउंड के लिए खाली सीटों की सूची जारी होगी।
  • 18 से 19 नवंबर- ट्रेड्स बदलने के लिए पोर्टल फिर से खुलेगा।
  • 20 नवंबर- शाम 4 बजे मेरिट सूची जारी होगी।
  • 21 से 22 नवंबर- ऑनलाइन ही दस्तावेजों की जांच की जाएगी।
  • 21 से 24 नवंबर- सरकारी संस्थानों में ऑनलाइन और निजी में ऑफलाइन फीस जमा होगी।
  • 22 से 25 नवंबर- अलॉट की गई सीटों पर कंफर्मेशन ली जाएगी।

पिछले तीन राउंड में जो आवेदक दाखिले से वंचित रह गए हैं। उन्हें निदेशालय ने फिर से मौका दिया है। अब वह इन दोनों राउंड में शामिल होकर ऑनलाइन दाखिला ले सकते हैं।
- जयदीप कादियान, प्राचार्य, राजकीय मॉडल आईटीआई संस्थान।

एमडीयू में एमएससी गणित आॅनर्स की रिक्त सीटों पर 5वीं काउंसलिंग 8 नवंबर को होगी

एमडीयू के गणित विभाग में सत्र 2020-21 में एमएससी गणित आॅनर्स पंच वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम की रिक्त सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए पांचवीं काउंसलिंग का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। गणित विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि एमएससी गणित आनर्स पंच वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम की रिक्त सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए प्रतिभागियों से काउंसलिंग के लिए 8 नवंबर को शाम 5 बजे तक विकल्प आमंत्रित किए जाएंगे।लिस्ट 10 नवंबर को जारी होगी।

