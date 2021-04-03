पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:चीनी मिल ने किसानों को ‌ 58 करोड़ 33 लाख का किया भुगतान

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
चीनी मिल रोहतक की ओर से वर्तमान पेराई सत्र में उत्कृष्ट परिणाम हासिल किए गए हैं। मिल की ओर से जहां पूरी क्षमता पर गन्ने की पेराई की जा रही है, वहीं चीनी रिकवरी की प्रतिशतता भी अधिक रही है। मिल की ओर से किसानों को 31 दिसम्बर तक का गन्ना भुगतान, जो 58 करोड़ 33 लाख रुपए बनता है, कर दिया गया है।

डीसी एवं चीनी मिल रोहतक के अध्यक्ष कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहा है कि मिल का पेराई सत्र शुरू होने से 3 फरवरी, 2021 तक खरीदे गए गन्ने का 59 प्रतिशत भुगतान किसानों को दिया जा चुका है, जो हरियाणा प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक है। वर्तमान में मिल अपनी पूरी क्षमता पर कार्य कर रहा है।

मिल की ओर से अब तक 28 लाख 53 हजार क्विंटल गन्ने की पेराई की चुकी है, जिससे 2 लाख 55 हजार क्विंटल चीनी का उत्पादन हो चुका है। फिलहाल चीनी की रिकवरी 9.80 प्रतिशत चल रही है, जो हरियाणा प्रदेश की सहकारी चीनी मिलों में द्वितीय स्थान पर है। मिल के प्रबंध निदेशक मानव मलिक ने बताया कि मिल द्वारा इस सीजन में अब तक एक करोड़ 22 लाख 72 हजार यूनिट बिजली का निर्यात किया जा चुका है, जिसका कुल मूल्य लगभग 7 करोड़ 84 लाख रुपये बनता है।

