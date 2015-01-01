पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:आरडब्लूए सेक्टर-4 एक्सटेंशन के प्रधान बने सुखबीर सिंह व रणवीर सिंह उप-प्रधान

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
आरडब्लूए सेक्टर 4 एक्सटेंशन के चुनाव में चुने गए पदाधिकारी।

आरडब्लूए सेक्टर 4 एक्सटेंशन की चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। नए पदाधिकारियों में प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह माथुर, उप प्रधान रणवीर सिंह सिवाच, सचिव संजय शर्मा और सहसचिव सूबेदार सूरत सिंह और कोषाध्यक्ष धर्मवीर राठी को निर्विरोध चुना गया। कार्यकारिणी के 6 सदस्य भी इन पदाधिकारियों के साथ नामित किए गए हैं।

इनमें रामकिशन दहिया, कृष्ण बुधवार, नरसिंह खटकड़, राजेंद्र सिंह राणा, कपूर सिंह नैन और सूबेदार शमशेर सिंह कादयान शामिल हैं। यह प्रक्रिया आरडब्लूए की ओर से नामित चुनाव अधिकारी डॉ. जगबीर राठी की देखरेख में करवाया गया। प्रधान सुखबीर माथुर ने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता सेक्टर 4 एक्सटेंशन में सभी प्रकार की सुविधाओं व सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करना है।

इसके अतिरिक्त आरडब्लूए उन सभी लंबित कार्यों के लिए अधिकारियों से मिलेंगे। जो सेक्टर 4 एक्सटेंशन में अभी लंबित पड़े हुए हैं। इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता डॉ. शमशेर सिंह ने की। कार्यक्रम में कंवर सिंह रावत, धर्मवीर चहल, सत्यवान, संजीव, आजाद सिंह राठी, रवींद्र आदि उपस्थित रहे।

