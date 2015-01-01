पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार पर हादसों से निपटने की तैयारी:75 फायरमैन की टीम अलर्ट पर, संकरे बाजार में हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पहुंचेगी दमकल की बाइक ब्रिगेड

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
दिवाली त्योहार पर आग की किसी भी अप्रिय घटना से बचाव के लिए अग्निशमन विभाग ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के अवकाश रद्द कर दिए गए है। 75 फायरमैन/ ड्राइवर की टीम 24 घंटे शहर में होने वाली गतिविधियों पर नजर रखेगी। सोनीपत रोड पर मानसरोवर पार्क के सामने स्थित अग्निशमन विभाग में 4 फायर टेंडर, 2 छोटे वाहन, 2 बुलेट मोटर साइकिल तैनात हैं।

सेक्टर-5 स्थित अग्निशमन सेंटर और सांपला सेंटर पर एक एक फायर टेंडर हैं। अग्निशमन विभाग की ओर से बताया गया कि संकरे बाजारों किला रोड, चमेली मार्केट, प्रताप बाजार, रेलवे रोड सहित शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों व सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर निरीक्षण कर आग से बचाव संबंधी तैयारियों व संसाधनों का जायजा लिया गया है। दुकानदारों व कारोबारियों से भी अपील की गई है कि वे हर पल पूरी तौर से सजगता बरतें। किसी भी स्थिति में ज्वलनशील पदार्थों से अपने संस्थान व आवास को सुरक्षित रखते हुए आग के जोखिम से बचाव करने में मदद करें।

कर्मचारियों को सजग रहने को कहा

फायर अफसर रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि चंडीगढ मुख्यालय से आए आदेश के मुताबिक सभी फायर मैन/ ड्राइवर के अवकाश रद्द कर दिए गए हैं। साथ ही उनको हर क्षण सजग रहने को कहा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस संबंध में नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा से निर्देश लेकर शहर में त्योहारी सीजन में आग से बचाव के बाबत मुनादी भी होगी।

शहर के इन बाजारों में सतर्कता जरूरी

पुराने शहर की घनी आबादी वाले मोहल्लों, चमेली मार्केट, प्रताप बाजार, इंदिरा मार्केट, शौरी मार्केट, दिल्ली गेट, निरंकारी मार्केट, गांधी कैंप में मुख्य बाजार आदि संकरे बाजारों में त्योहारी सीजन में आग से बचाव को लेकर खास सावधानियां रखने की जरूरत है। ताकि आग से होने वाली घटनाओं की हर आशंका को टाला जा सके।

