रोहतक:तीन गुटों के गठजोड़ ने बिगाड़े समीकरण, बाेहत-सिक्का पैनल से रणधीर बने प्रधान, मंच के गाेल्डी काे कोषाध्यक्ष का ताज

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
लंबे समय तक अलग-अलग कर्मचारी हितों की लड़ाई लड़ने वाले तीन गुटों ने इस बार गठजोड़ कर सभी के समीकरणों पर पानी फेर दिया। शांतिलाल सिक्का, फूल कुमार बोहत और रणधीर कटारिया ने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा और रणधीर कटारिया को प्रधान बनाकर ही लौटे। इससे पहले तीनों गुटों की ओर से अलग-अलग चुनाव लड़ा जाता था। इस बार गठजोड़ का इन्हें फायदा भी हुआ और अंतिम चुनाव के चलते इमोशनल प्रचार में उतरे निरंजन सिंह निनी मात्र 33 वोट के करीबी अंतर से ही हारे हैं।

चूंकि निरंजन सिंह की सेवानिवृति में मात्र एक ही साल बचा है। वहीं जहां तक कुलवंत मलिक के कर्मचारी स्वाभिमान मंच की बात है तो यहां पर निरंजन सिंह के अलग होने के चलते इस पैनल की वोटों में बिखराव देखने को मिला। इस वोटों के बिखराव का फायदा ही सिक्का-बोहत-कटारिया की तिकड़ी ने उठाया और हाथों-हाथ पैनल को जितवा लिया। हालांकि इनका कोषाध्यक्ष नया चेहरा होने के चलते जीत हासिल नहीं कर सका। यहां पर कर्मचारी स्वाभिमान मंच के विकास अहलावत उर्फ गोल्डी को अपनी पहचान के भी वोट मिले हैं।

महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय में गुरुवार को गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ चुनाव में कर्मचारी कल्याण मोर्चा से प्रधान पद पर रणधीर कटारिया विजयी रहे। नव निर्वाचित प्रधान रणधीर कटारिया ने इस मौके एमडीयू गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों के लिए 30 अक्टूबर को एक दिन के अवकाश की घोषणा की। गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के चुनाव में कर्मचारी कल्याण मोर्चा से ही उप प्रधान पद पर राजेश गिरधर, महासचिव पद पर रविन्द्र लोहिया और सहसचिव पद पर रमेश रोहिल्ला विजयी रहे। कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर कुलवंत मलिक पैनल से विकास अहलावत उर्फ गोल्डी विजयी रहे। ईसी सदस्य के लिए कैटेगरी 2 पर चुनाव में सुरक्षा कर्मी धर्मपाल विजयी रहे। निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रो. एससी मलिक ने चुनाव परिणामों की घोषणा की।

इन वादों को करवाएंगे पूरा

  • सहायकाें के खाली पड़े पदाें पर प्रमाेशन करवाई जाएगी।
  • एटपार की लंबित मांग को पूरा करवाएंगे।
  • एसएफएस के तहत लगे कर्मियों को रुकी प्रमोशन दिलवाई जाएगी।
  • लैब स्टाफ को पारिश्रमिक दिलवाया जाए व लंबित मांगें पूरा करवाएंगे।
  • बाहर रूट पर जाने वाले चालकों के रहने की व्यवस्था करवाएंगे।
  • चालकों की प्रमाेशन पॉलिसी बनवाकर सहायक परिवहन अधिकारी बनवाया जाएगा।
  • सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों को वर्दी-जूते का भत्ता बढ़वाया जाएगा।
  • बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों के लिए जोखिम भत्ता लागू करवाएंगे।
