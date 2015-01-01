पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॅरियर पर लगा दाग:विदेश में रह रहे दोस्त से हुई लूट के आइडिया पर शहर में छीनी थी बाइक

रोहतक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।

पुलिस ने ओएलएक्स पर बाइक खरीदने का झांसा दे पिस्तौल के बल पर बाइक छीनने की वारदात का खुलासा कर दिया है। इसमें दो आरोपी दिल्ली के दरियापुर निवासी साहिल और बवाना निवासी सुमित को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश कर 2 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि सुमित का एक दोस्त विदेश में रह रहा है। इसके दोस्त के साथ वहां ऐसे ही वारदात हुई।

आरोपी को दोस्त के साथ हुई वारदात से इस तरह की वारदात को अंजाम देने का आइडिया आया था। इसके अलावा, आरोपियों ने 2 दिसंबर को गांव बिचपड़ी (सोनीपत) में पैसों के विवाद में फायरिंग की थी। सिटी थाना प्रभारी राकेश सैनी ने बताया कि गांव गढ़ी खेड़ी निवासी अंकित ने पिस्तौल के बल पर बाइक छीनने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी।

जांच में सामने आया कि अंकित ने ओएलएक्स पर बाइक बेचने को पोस्ट डाली थी। 9 दिसंबर को अंकित को एक युवक ने मैसेज किया। एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए में बाइक का सौदा हुआ। 11 दिसंबर को युवक ने फोन कर अंकित को जींद बाईपास पर बुलाया। अंकित अपने दोस्त रितिक के साथ जींद बाईपास पर पहुंचा। वहां अंकित को पिस्तौल दिखा दोनों युवक बाइक छीनकर फरार हो गए। शहर थाना और सीआईए-1 की संयुक्त टीम ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया।

जनवरी में करनी थी दोनों को नौकरी ज्वाइन
सिटी थाना प्रभारी राकेश सैनी ने बताया कि पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि दोनों आरोपियों को जनवरी महीने में नौकरी ज्वाइन करनी थी। आरोपी सुमित को डीआरडी और साहिल की दिल्ली मेट्रो में तैनाती होनी थी।

