सुंदरपुर गोलीकांड में खुलासा:हत्याराेपी ने मृतक के परिवार पर दबाव बनाने को सुपारी दे मरवाई थी खुद को गोली

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने गांव सुंदरपुर में जयभगवान पर हुए जानलेवा हमले के मामले का पुलिस ने खुलासा किया है। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि जयभगवान ने षड़यंत्र रचते हुए खुद पर ही जानलेवा हमला करवाया था। इसके लिए उसने गाेली मारने वाले काे 1 लाख रुपए की सुपारी दी थी। सीआईए-2 स्टाफ की टीम ने जयभगवान व वारदात में गोली चलाने वाले मनीष उर्फ शाका को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस आरोपियों को बुधवार को अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लेगी। 21मार्च 2019 को जयभगवान ने अपने बेटे अश्वनी व अन्य के साथ मिलकर गांव में मंजीत की चाकू से हत्या की थी। इस मामले में थाना सदर में केस दर्ज है। इस मामले में जयभगवान, अश्वनी व अन्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो चुका है। जयभगवान जमानत पर जेल से बाहर आया हुआ है और अश्वनी जेल में बन्द है। खुलासा हुआ है कि जयभगवान मंजीत के परिजनों पर दबाव बनाकर हत्या के मामले में सुलह करना चाहता था। जिससे कि उसका पुत्र अश्वनी जेल से बाहर आ सकें। जयभगवान ने सोनीपत के गढ़ी सराय निवासी जितेन्द्र उर्फ काला निवासी के साथ मिलकर षड़यंत्र बनाया। मनीष उर्फ शाका निवासी डाबोदा खुर्द व राहुल निवासी जागसी ने जयभगवान व जितेन्द्र उर्फ काला के कहने पर जयभगवान पर गोली चलाई थी। वारदात में शामिल जितेन्द्र उर्फ काला व राहुल फरार चल रहे है। सांपला डीएसपी नरेंद्र कादयान ने बताया कि एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने मामले की जांच सीआईए टू प्रभारी नरेश राठी को दी थी।

