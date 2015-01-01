पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:पीजीआई प्रशासन व आर्थाे विभाग की खींचतान में बढ़ा मरीजों का दर्द, 15 के नहीं हुए ऑपरेशन

रोहतक43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आर्थाे विभाग के डॉक्टरों ने नई गाइडलाइन का हवाला देकर एमएस को लिस्ट भेज मांगा ऑपरेशन का सामान, ना मिलने पर सर्जरी रोकी

पीजीआई प्रशासन व आर्थो विभाग की फैकल्टी के बीच चल रही खींचतान का खामियाजा अब मरीजों को भी भुगतना पड़ रहा है। पीजीआई में शुक्रवार को इंप्लांट व अन्य सर्जिकल सामान नहीं मिलने की वजह से 15 आर्थाे मरीजों की सर्जरी रुक गई। दो दिन पहले ही पीजीआई प्रबंधन और आर्थो विभाग के बीच दो साल पुरानी गाइडलाइंस को लागू करने के लिए सहमति बन गई थी।

अब इस गाइडलाइंस को फॉलो करने का हवाला देते हुए डॉक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को 15 मरीजों की सर्जरी में लगने वाला इंप्लांट व अन्य सामान की लिस्ट बनाकर एमएस कार्यालय को दे दी। एकदम आई लिस्ट की वजह से सर्जरी के सामान का इंतजाम नहीं हो सका। इस तरह दोनों की खींचतान में सर्जरी को टालना पड़ा। विभाग में दर्द से कराह रहे मरीजों के लिए सर्जरी का इंतजार और लंबा हो गया।

आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सकों ने बताया कि पीजीआई प्रशासन ने मरीजों की सर्जरी का सामान उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कहा है। इसलिए शुक्रवार को 15 मरीजों की होने वाली सर्जरी के सामान की लिस्ट एमएस ऑफिस में भेज दी गई है। चिकित्सकों ने कहा कि उन्होंने काम नहीं रोका है। दिन में ओपीडी में मरीजों को देखा और वार्डों में मरीजों की ड्रेसिंग भी की, लेकिन सर्जरी तभी होगी जब पीजीआई प्रशासन सामान उपलब्ध कराएगा। आर्थो विभाग में अचानक बिगड़ी व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने के लिए पूरे दिन पीजीआई डायरेक्टर डॉ. रोहतास यादव व मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. पुष्पा दहिया सहित प्रशासन के अधिकारी मंथन करने में जुटे रहे। पीजीआई प्रबंधन व जनप्रतिनिधियों को अब इस मामले में तत्काल हस्तक्षेप करने की जरूरत है ताकि मरीजों को बचाया जा सके।

सामान बाहर से ले आए थे, लेकिन सर्जरी से ऐन वक्त पर मना कर दिया व अगली तारीख दे दी
वार्ड-12 के रूम नंबर 4 में भर्ती सफीदों निवासी हैप्पी ने बताया कि 7 दिसंबर को रोड एक्सीडेंट के दौरान शरीर में फ्रैक्चर में आया था। चिकित्सकों ने भर्ती कर 11 दिसंबर को सर्जरी की डेट दी थी। बड़ा भाई राजेश चिकित्सकों की ओर से लिखा इंप्लांट सहित अन्य सामान बाहर से ले आया। सुबह 9 बजे ऑपरेशन होना था लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने सर्जरी करने से मना करते हुए जल्द अगली तारीख देने की बात कही है। मरीज हैप्पी ने बताया कि जल्द सर्जरी न हुई तो परेशानी बढ़ जाएगी।

पैर का होना था ऑपरेशन, पीजीआई से सामान मिलने पर सर्जरी की बात कहकर टाल दिया
वार्ड-12 के रूम नंबर दो में भर्ती जींद जिला निवासी 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला चमेली ने बताया कि उसके बाएं पैर में फ्रैक्चर आया हुआ है। वह 30 नवंबर पीजीआई के आर्थो विभाग में इलाज के लिए भर्ती हुई थी। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानियों की वजह से सर्जरी नहीं हो सकी है। चिकित्सकों ने आश्वस्त किया था कि 11 दिसंबर को पैर का ऑपरेशन कर देंगे, लेकिन आज सुबह अचानक बताया कि सर्जरी में लगने वाला इंप्लांट सहित अन्य सामान पीजीआई की ओर से दिया जाएगा।

यह है विवाद : बाहर से इंप्लांट मंगवाने का हाईकोर्ट में चल रहा केस

आर्थो विभाग के फैकल्टी चिकित्सक ने बताया कि पीजीआई में करीब तीन साल पहले निजी सप्लायरों के जब्त किए गए इंप्लांट का प्रकरण हाईकोर्ट में चल रहा है। हाईकोर्ट में यूएचएस प्रशासन की ओर से दिए गए शपथपत्र में कहा गया है कि आर्थो चिकित्सकों की निजी सर्जिकल सप्लायरों से मिलीभगत है। जो सरासर झूठ है और ये शपथपत्र देकर यूएचएस प्रशासन ने आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सकों की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर सवालिया निशान लगा दिया है। यूएचएस प्रशासन के इस शपथपत्र के विरोध में आर्थाे विभाग के 35 चिकित्सकों ने अलग-अलग शपथपत्र दाखिल किए हुए हैं।

जिस पर 16 जनवरी को हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई होनी है। आर्थो विभाग के सीनियर चिकित्सक का दावा है कि पूरा विभाग इसलिए नाराज है कि जब इंप्लांट जब्त किए गए थे तब पीजीआई के तत्कालीन अधिकारियों ने जांच करके रिपोर्ट में चिकित्सकों की संलिप्तता न होने की बात कही थी। जब हाईकोर्ट में केस पहुंचा तो बंद हो चुकी जांच को दोबारा से शुरू करा दिया गया, जो सरासर गलत है। इस बात का आर्थो विभाग के चिकित्सकों की ओर से लगातार विरोध किया जा रहा है। जांच के नाम पर डॉक्टरों को परेशान किया जा रहा है।

सर्जरी के दूसरे विभागों के लिए भी पॉलिसी बनाने की उठने लगी मांग

आर्थो विभाग के फैकल्टी चिकित्सक ने कहा कि मरीजों काे दवाएं व इंप्लांट लिखने का मुद्दा सिर्फ आर्थो विभाग का नहीं है। चूंकि आई, ईएनटी, सीटीवीएस, जनरल सर्जरी, यूरोलॉजी, जनरल मेडिसिन, गायनी, खेल चिकित्सा के विभाग भी जुड़े हुए हैं। ऐसे में सिर्फ आर्थो विभाग के लिए अलग से कोई पॉलिसी नहीं बनाई जा सकती। सभी विभागों को कमेटी में शामिल कर एक बेहतर पॉलिसी बनाई जाए ताकि मरीजों को लाभ मिल सके।

