कोरोना कहर:त्योहारी सीजन में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने का बढ़ा अंदेशा, ऐसा हुआ तो और खराब हो सकते हैं हालात

राेहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • रोजाना प्रदेश में दो हजार से ऊपर नए मरीज मिल रहे, रिकवरी दर भी 89 फीसदी से ऊपर नहीं जा रही

(विवेक मिश्र) प्रदेश में पिछले कुछ दिनाें में काेराेना संक्रमण के मामलाें में तेजी अाई है। बदलते मौसम के बीच स्वास्थ्य विभाग इसके कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर मान रहा है। इस समय प्रदेश में 2 लाख के करीब लोग संक्रमण से प्रभावित हो चुके हैं। रोजाना प्रदेश में दो हजार से ऊपर नए मरीज मिल रहे हैं। रिकवरी दर भी 89 फीसदी से ज्यादा ऊपर नहीं जा रही।

प्रदेश के कुछ खास जिले हैं जिनको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दूसरी लहर में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावितों के मामले सामने आने का अलर्ट घोषित किया है। वहीं त्योहारी सीजन में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में खतरा बढ़ने का ज्यादा अंदेशा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जिला सिविल सर्जन की रिपोर्ट और कोविड-19 स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी खुद त्योहारी सीजन के बाद सर्दी के मौसम में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने का अंदेशा जता रहे हैं।

दूसरी लहर में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़े, इससे पहले हरियाणा स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पीजीआईएमएस सहित प्रदेश के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेजों और जिले के सिविल सर्जनों को एहतियातन तैयारी पूरी करने को कहा है। कोविड 19 के स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी ने उच्चाधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से निपटने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाने के लिए अवगत कराया है।

गुड़गांव, हिसार, फरीदाबाद व रोहतक में बढ़ रहे केस

पिछले एक सप्ताह से गुरुग्राम, हिसार, फरीदाबाद, रोहतक सहित अन्य जिलों में रोजाना सर्वाधिक कोरोना केस मिल रहे हैं। अक्टूबर में कोरोना केस मिलने का ग्राफ घटने के बाद अचानक से ग्राफ तेजी से बढ़ना, कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की शुरुआत होने की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। क्योंकि सर्दी के तीन माह नवंबर, दिसंबर और जनवरी माह में कोरोना, प्रदूषण और सर्दी का ट्रिपल अटैक कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का माध्यम बन सकता है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: ऐसे समझें क्या है कोरोना की दूसरी लहर

कोविड-19 के स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी के अनुसार महामारी से जुड़ी शब्दावली में सेकंड वेव या दूसरी लहर एक महत्वपूर्ण स्टेज होती है। इसमें पहले तो इंफेक्शन एक ग्रुप को होता है। फिर केस कम होने लगते हैं। अचानक आबादी के दूसरे ग्रुप में केस सामने आने लगते हैं। पहले से ज्यादा तेज गति से केस बढ़ते हैं। इसे ही दूसरी लहर कहते हैं। फेस्टिवल सीजन चल रहा है। लोग मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जैसे नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। यह खतरनाक हो सकता है।

दूसरे विभागों के साथ तालमेल कर बना रहे प्रबंध

सर्दी के सीजन में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने का अंदेशा है। सेकेंड पीक से निपटने के लिए पीजीआईएमएस के साथ वर्तमान में उपलब्ध तैयारियों की समीक्षा का काम चल रहा है। कोविड मरीजों को अस्पताल में संसाधन, सुविधाएं और ट्रेंड स्टाफ उपलब्ध होने का फायदा मिलेगा। पीजीआई में कोविड मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व सभी 520 बेड पर ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। पर्याप्त संख्या में वेंटीलेटर भी उपलब्ध हैं।

-डॉ. अनिल बिरला, सिविल सर्जन, रोहतक।

