  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  There Was A Problem In Getting The Registration Number Of The Students, To Know The Seats By Depositing Fees Till 12 Noon.

मिशन एडमिशन:स्टूडेंट्स के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर मिलने में आई दिक्कत, रात 12 बजे तक फीस जमा करके सीटें पता की

रोहतक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गौड़ ब्राह्मण डिग्री महाविद्यालय में यूजी कोर्सेज में दाखिले के लिए फीस जमा कराते हुए विद्यार्थी।

सरकारी और एडिड कॉलेजों में ओपन मेरिट काउंसलिंग के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे भी आवेदकों का जमावड़ा लगा रहा। कहीं कॉलेजों में आवेदकों के रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर मिलने में दिक्कत आई तो कहीं दस्तावेजों की जांच करने में। देर शाम तक सरकारी कॉलेजों में आवेदकों के कॉम्बिनेशन जांचने व वेरिफिकेशन की प्रक्रिया चली।

इसके बाद ही दाखिला लेने की अनुमति दी गई। सरकारी कॉलेज के आवेदकों को आधी रात तक ही फीस भरने का मौका था। इसलिए आवेदकों ने रात 12 बजे तक ऑनलाइन फीस भर कर अपनी सीट कंफर्म की, जबकि एडिड कॉलेजों में शाम 4 बजे तक ऑफलाइन फीस जमा हुई। जहां वैश्य महिला महाविद्यालय में 299 दाखिले हुए, वहीं गौड़ ब्राह्मण डिग्री महाविद्यालय में 87 दाखिले किए गए।

60% से कम नहीं लिए आवेदक
डीएचई ने गौड़ ब्राह्मण कॉलेज को 750 आवेदकों की सूची दी है। जिनका दाखिला फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के जरिए होगा। प्राचार्य डॉ. जयपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि गुरुवार को 87 विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले हुए हैं। सामान्य श्रेणी की सीटें भर गई है, सिर्फ एससी और डीएससी में ही थोड़ी सीटें बची है।

संख्या ज्यादा होने से सब्जेक्ट कॉम्बिनेशन व वेरिफिकेशन में लगा समय

राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महिला महाविद्यालय की दाखिला कमेटी की नोडल अधिकारी सुदेश लाठर ने बताया कि आवेदकों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा थी। इस कारण सब्जेक्ट कॉम्बिनेशन और वेरिफिकेशन करने में समय लगा। देर शाम तक यह कार्य करने के बाद ही दाखिलों की पुष्टि की गई। अब गुरुवार रात 12 बजे तक जो आवेदक फीस भर देंगे, उन्हीं के दाखिले कंफर्म होंगे। कुछ आवेदकों का रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर मिलने में दिक्कत आ रही थी, जिन्हें डीएचई से दोबारा लिया।

नेकी राम काॅलेज ने मेरिट सूची जारी की
नेकी राम शर्मा राजकीय काॅलेज ने सभी कोर्सेज की मेरिट सूची जारी कर दी है, लेकिन दाखिला सूची शुक्रवार को अपडेट होगी। ओपन काउंसलिंग में सामान्य श्रेणी की कट ऑफ बीए में 90.6, मैथ ऑनर्स में 98.2, फिजिक्स ऑनर्स में 95.6, कैमिस्ट्री ऑनर्स में 92.5, बीबीए में 91, साइकोलॉजी ऑनर्स में 86.6, पॉलिटिकल ऑनर्स में 89.2, बीए हिस्ट्री ऑनर्स और हिंदी ऑनर्स में 81.6, बीएससी मेडिकल में 91.2, बीकॉम ऑनर्स में 96.2, बीकॉम पास में 93 मेरिट गई है।

वैश्य महिला काॅलेज में बीए की 167 सीटें भरी
वैश्य महिला काॅलेज में गुरुवार को 299 दाखिले हुए है। इसमें बीए में 400 में से 167, बीकॉम में 160 में से 28, बीकॉम ऑनर्स में 100 में से 45, बीकॉम वोकेशनल में 50 में से 1, बीएससी नॉन मेडिकल में 180 में से 36, बीबीए-बीसीए की 120 में से 22 सीटें भरी गई है।

