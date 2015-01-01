पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौधर की उलझन:अठगामा बोहर तपा में प्रधान को लेकर नहीं बनी सर्वसम्मति, कार्यकारिणी भंग, सामूहिक इस्तीफे दिए

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  अठगामा बोहर तपा में प्रधान को लेकर बुलाई बैठक, 7 गांव के प्रतिनिधि आए

चौधर में उलझी अठगामा बोहर तपा में प्रधान को लेकर सर्वसम्मति ना बनने पर शनिवार को कार्यकारिणी ही भंग कर दी गई। इसे लेकर शनिवार को बैठक बुलाई गई। बैठक में सात गांव के प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए और इसकी अध्यक्षता पाकस्मा के पूर्व सरपंच रामकिशन राणा ने की। करीब पांच घंटे चली बैठक के बाद सभी सात गांव के प्रतिनिधियों ने अपने सामूहिक इस्तीफे दे दिए।

साथ ही कहा कि बोहर गांव में अठगामा प्रधान ना दे पाने और इसे लेकर स्थिति तनाव पूर्ण बनती देख कर सभी पदाधिकारियों ने कार्यकारिणी को ही भंग करने का फैसला लिया है। साफ तौर पर सामाजिक भाईचारा बनाए रखने के लिए प्रधान बनाने के मामले को ही रोक दिया गया है। साथ ही आगामी कार्यवाही के लिए बोहर गांव पर ही जिम्मेदारी छोड़ दी है।

इस बैठक में मुख्य तौर पर सुखबीर पूर्व सरपंच पाकस्मा, मुकेश सरपंच पाकस्मा, भालौठ से सतीश फौगाट, ब्लाक सांपला से वाइस चेयरमैन राजू पहलवान नौनंद, कंसरेंटी से सरपंच प्रदीप, महासचिव एडवोकेट श्रीभगवान वशिष्ठ, बलियाणा से पूर्व सरपंच योगानंद, पहरावर से प्रो. रामेश्वर शर्मा के अलावा खेड़ी साध से पूर्व सरपंच सुरेश ने भी सहमति जताई है।

ढाई साल पहले भी बनी थी ऐसी ही स्थिति

जानकारों की मानें तो अठगामा तपा बोहर में इसी चौधर के विवादों से बचने के लिए दो बार बलराज सिंह को प्रधानी दी गई। दस साल होने के बाद ढाई साल पहले चुनाव करवाया गया तो इसी तरह दो प्रधान बन गए थे। उस समय पहरावर गौशाला में बैठक बुलाकर चुनाव काे रद्द किया गया था। अब बलराज सिंह की ओर से इस्तीफा देने के कारण अठगामा की मजबूरी हो गई कि चुनाव करवाया जाए, लेकिन अब 27 नवंबर को जैसे ही चुनाव करवाया गया तो एक बार फिर दो प्रधान बनकर सामने आए। इससे स्थिति तनावपूर्ण बन गई और हालातों को देखते हुए अबकि बार सतगामा के पदाधिकारियों ने ही इस्तीफा दे दिया।

ये गांव हैं अठगामा में

बोहर अठगामा तपा में भालौठ, पाकस्मा, कसरैंटी, नौनंद, बलियाणा, खेड़ी साध, पहरावर और बोहर गांव को शामिल किया है।

ये बना था विवाद

20 अक्तूबर को तत्कालीन अठगामा प्रधान बलराज नांदल ने इस्तीफा दे दिया था व अठगामा तपा बोहर के सचिव श्रीभगवान वशिष्ठ ने 15 नवम्बर को पत्र लिखकर गांव बोहर को नए प्रधान का चुनाव करवाने के लिए लिखा था। यह पत्र गांव बोहर के कृष्ण नांदल ठेकेदार व पूर्व प्रधान बलराज नांदल को लिखा गया था। अठगामा सचिव एडवोकेट श्रीभगवान कौशिक के आदेशानुसार श्रीकृष्ण ठेकेदार की अध्यक्षता में अठगामा भवन में पंचायत बुलाई गई। इसमें प्रधान पद के लिए पूर्व में रहे अठगामा प्रधान रणबीर पहलवान व अशोक कुमार के नाम सामने आए। पंचायत अध्यक्ष कृष्ण ठेकेदार ने दोनों नामों पर पंचायत में विचार-विमर्श किया। परन्तु अठगामा की परम्परा व सचिव की ओर से भेजे गए पत्र के अनुसार एक नाम पर सर्वसम्मति नहीं बन पाई और दो लोगों की ओर से प्रधान पद की दावेदारी जता दी गई।

