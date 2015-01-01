पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • There Will Be A Time In The City To Supply Drinking Water For 16 Days From Today, Now 15 To 20 Minutes More Water Will Come

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहरबंदी:आज से 16 दिन शहर में एक टाइम मिलेगी पेयजल सप्लाई, अब 15 से 20 मिनट ज्यादा आएगा पानी

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • जेएलएन व बीएसबी नहर में 31 दिसंबर तक नहीं आएगा पानी

शहर में बुधवार से 31 दिसंबर तक एक टाइम 15 से 20 मिनट बढ़ाकर पीने के पानी की आपूर्ति की जाएगी। क्योंकि 8 दिन के बजाय अब जेएलएन और भालौठ सब ब्रांच नहर में 16 दिन की नहर बंदी शुरू हो गई है। इसके पहले ही वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग ने जेएलएन नहर में कन्हैली हेड पर पाउंडिंग की है। इसके जरिए सोनीपत रोड स्थित प्रथम जलघर और बोहर नाका स्थित तृतीय जलघर के टैंकों को भरा जा रहा है।

जबकि झज्जर रोड स्थिति जलघर के तीनों टैंक भालौठ सब ब्रांच नहर में पाउंडिंग करके भरे जाएंगे। पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग के जेई अमित रोहिल्ला ने बताया कि बुधवार से शहर में एक टाइम सप्लाई की जाएगी। जहां पर सुबह 3:30 बजे से 4:30 बजे तक और शाम को 5 बजे से 5:30 बजे तक पीने के पानी की आपूर्ति होती थी, अब वहां मात्र सुबह में वह भी 3:30 बजे से सप्लाई छोड़ी जाएगी, जोकि 15 से 20 मिनट ज्यादा चलेगी।

शहर के इन इलाकों में मिलेगी शाम काे सप्लाई
दूसरी ओर जनता कॉलोनी, विजय नगर, काठ मंडी, हरी सिंह कॉलोनी, शीतल नगर, डीएलएफ कॉलोनी, रेलवे रोड और विजय नगर आदि इलाके में शाम को 3:30 बजे से पीने के पानी की आपूर्ति की जाएगी। यहां भी 15 से 20 मिनट ज्यादा समय तक पानी मिलेगा। इधर भालौठ सब ब्रांच नहर में मंगलवार की रात 12 बजे मुणक हेड से पानी बंद कर दिया गया। यहां भी अगले 2 से 3 दिन में पाउंडिंग करके पानी रोका जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें