पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • This Time, The Situation Deteriorated Even Before Deepawali, All Smoke smoke Before The Eyes, Pollution Level At 476

दम घाेंटू हुई हवा:इस बार दीपावली से पहले ही बिगड़े हालात, आंखों के आगे सब धुआं-धुआं, प्रदूषण का स्तर 476 पर

रोहतक39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राेहतक.साेनीपत राेड स्थित जलघर के ऊपर स्माॅग के बीच में शांत बैठे हुए पक्षी।
  • प्रदूषण से सेहत को कितना खतरा, जानने के लिए अस्पतालों में होगा एआईआर सर्विलांस सर्वे

(रत्न पंवार) दीपावली से पहले ही इस बार प्रदूषण ने सबकी नाक में दम कर दिया है। जिले की हवा सोमवार को दमघोंटू हो गई। आंखों के आगे पूरे दिन धुआं-धुआं रहा। इस साल प्रदूषण के सारे रिकॉर्ड टूट गए हैं। अब तक कभी भी दीपावली से पहले प्रदूषण का इतना स्तर रोहतक में दर्ज नहीं किया गया। सोमवार की सुबह की शुरूआत 6 बजे से ही पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 441 एमजी से हुआ, जाेकि गंभीर स्वास्थ्य नुकसान का स्तर माना जाता है।

इसी के चलते लगातार बढ़ते प्रदूषण का लोगों की सेहत पर क्या असर पड़ रहा है यह जानने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से एआईआर (एक्यूट रेस्पिरेटरी इलनेस) सर्विलांस सर्वे किया जाएगा। एनसीडी (नॉन कम्युनिकल डिजीज) कार्यक्रम के तहत होने वाले इस सर्वे के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने प्रदेशभर के सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषित 14 शहरों का चयन किया है।

जब तक प्रदेश में प्रदूषण का स्तर ज्यादा रहेगा तब तक यह सर्वे चलेगा। इस सर्वे के बाद जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से अस्पतालों में आए मरीजों की हिस्ट्री को स्टडी कर एक रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी कि बढ़े प्रदूषण से लोगों की सेहत पर किस तरह का असर पड़ रहा है।

इमरजेंसी में मरीजों से पूछेंगे प्रदूषण का असर

सर्वे के लिए निजी व सरकारी अस्पतालों का चयन किया जाना है। अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी वार्ड में आने वाले मरीज की स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की ओर से हिस्ट्री का पता लगाया जाएगा कि उन्हें पिछले दिनों में किस तरह की परेशानी हुई है। इसके अलावा उसे कौनसी बीमारी है। मरीजों की हिस्ट्री जानने के लिए सभी प्राइवेट व सरकारी अस्पतालों में कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी।

इन शहरों में होगा एआईआर सर्विलांस सर्वे

प्रदेश के जिन 14 शहरों का एआईआर सर्विलांस सर्वे के लिए चयन किया गया है। इनमें रोहतक, बहादुरगढ़, गुरुग्राम, हिसार, करनाल, पलवल,बल्लभगढ़, फरीदाबाद, यमुनानगर, फतेहाबाद, भिवानी, जींद, सिरसा व सोनीपत शहर शामिल हैं।

पहली बार दीपावली से पहले बढ़ा पीएम 2.5

पंजाब और हरियाणा के कई जिलाें में पराली और पटाखे के जलने के कारण प्रदूषण का स्तर तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। फिर हवा की रफ्तार भी काफी कम है। सोमवार को 2 किमी प्रति घंटा से उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएं चली है, जाेकि प्रदूषण काे बहा ले जाने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं हैं। इसी के साथ दिन का तापमान भी 5 डिग्री तक नीचे आकर 25.1 डिग्री पहुंच गया है और रात का तापमान तीन डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 10.8 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है। खास बात यह है कि ऐसा पहली बार देखने को मिल रहा है कि दीपावली से पहले ही इस बार प्रदूषण का स्तर गंभीर स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। अक्सर दीपावली के बाद पटाखों से होने वाले प्रदूषण के हवा में घुलने के कारण ऐसा देखा जाता था।
- डॉ. राजेश धनखड़, सीनियर प्रोफेसर, पर्यावरण विज्ञान विभाग, एमडीयू।

प्रदूषण का असर जानने काे हाेगा सर्वे

जिले में एनसीडी कार्यक्रम के तहत एआईआर सर्विलांस सर्वे किया जाएगा। इस दौरान बढ़े प्रदूषण से लोगों की सेहत पर क्या असर पड़ा। किस तरह की दिक्कतें हुईं इसका पता लगाया जाएगा।
- डाॅ. अनिल बिरला, सिविल सर्जन रोहतक।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें