प्रदूषण से बचाव का प्रयास:चौक-चौराहों पर लगे फव्वारों के चलने का बढ़ेगा समय, 3 टीमें आज से सड़कों पर करेंगी छिड़काव

रोहतक39 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

शहर में प्रदूषण से बचाव के लिए मंगलवार से नगर निगम सड़कों पर सुबह-शाम छिड़काव कराएगा। इसके लिए कर्मचारियों की 3 टीमें बनाई गई है। साथ ही चौक-चौराहों पर लगे फव्वारों के चलने की अवधि भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। सोमवार को संबंधित अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की बैठक हुई। इसमें विचार-विमर्श के बाद काम बांट दिए गए हैं। तय हुआ कि पानी के टैंकरों से सुबह-शाम दिल्ली रोड, भिवानी रोड, हिसार रोड, सोनीपत रोड आदि पर शहर के दायरे में पानी का छिड़काव कराया जाएगा।

इस संबंध में एटीपी तिलकराज ने बताया कि कार्य योजना तैयार कर ली गई है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा ने प्रदूषण की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए सड़कों, चौक-चौराहों पर पानी का छिड़काव कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। कर्मचारियों की तीन टीमें बनाई गई हैं। मंगलवार से स्थिति सामान्य होने तक सुबह-शाम पानी का छिड़काव किया जाता रहेगा।

