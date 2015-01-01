पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शख्सियत:कोरोना को हराने के लिए बनना होगा तगड़ा, बच्चों-बुजुर्गों को सिखा रहे योगासन

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
सुभाष नगर पार्क में याेग करते पंडित ओमबीर।

3 मिनट में दोनों हाथों के बल 120 मीटर चलने वाले 62 वर्षीय नेशनल योगा चैंपियन पं. ओमवीर कोरोना काल में 9 माह से बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को फ्री में आसन प्राणायाम सिखा रहे हैं। मकसद वैश्विक महामारी के इस दौर में आमजन को स्वस्थ-प्रसन्न और क्रियाशील रखने का जरिया बनाना है। मूल रूप से सांघी गांव के ओमबीर आॅयल पेंटिंग आर्ट में भी कमाल का हुनर रखते हैं।

अब तक कई महापुरुषों के जीवंत पोट्रेट बनाकर वाहवाही बटोर चुके हैं। फिलहाल वे कोविड-19 से बचाव को लेकर जागरूकता अभियान चला रहे हैं। सुबह शाम कभी स्टेडियम तो कभी गली मोहल्लों तक पहुंच कर बच्चों-युवाओं और बुजुर्गों को आसन-प्राणायाम का अभ्यास कराते हैं। पं. ओमवीर ने बताया कि शीर्षासन, वृक्षासन, वीरभद्रासन, व्रकासन चक्रासन, उष्ट्रासन, धनुरासन के अलावा कपालभाति, अनुलोम विलोम और भ्रामरी प्राणायाम हर व्यक्ति को पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ रख सकता है।

बशर्ते इसका नियमित अभ्यास किया जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए यदि लोग अर्ध शीर्षासन, हलासन, उत्तानपादासन, त्रिकोण आसन और ऊंट चाल का हर दिन अभ्यास करें। साथ ही कपालभाति, अनुलोम-विलोम, भ्रामरी प्राणायाम करते रहें तो शरीर की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता सदैव बनी रहेगी। ऐसे में रोगों का दुष्प्रभाव शरीर और मन मस्तिष्क पर कम पड़ेगा।

बेटे अरुण के साथ दसवीं की परीक्षा पास की
पं. ओमवीर काे सिंहपुरा गुरुकुल में पांचवीं और छठी कक्षा की पढ़ाई के दौरान उन्हें योगासन की विद्या मिली। लेकिन घर की कठिन परिस्थितियों के चलते पढ़ाई छूट गई और कम उम्र में ही परिवार चलाने की जिम्मेदारी आन पड़ी। ऐसे में ओमबीर ने पेंटिंग सीखी। परिवार का खर्च निकालने के लिए व्यवसायिक पेंटिंग का काम करते रहे। साथ ही उन्होंने पोट्रेट पर काम करते हुए अपनी कला को निखारा भी। हालांकि उन्हें आठवीं क्लास में पढ़ाई छूट जाने का हमेशा मलाल रहा। ऐसे में और फिर मिलते ही उन्होंने वर्ष 2002 में अपने बेटे अरुण के साथ दसवीं की परीक्षा पास की।

रोजाना स्टेडियम में दूसरों को भी देते हैं टिप्स
वर्ष 1991 में खुद की प्रेरणा पर उन्होंने दोबारा से योगासन का अभ्यास शुरू किया और 2008 में 40 से 50 आयु वर्ग के अंदर उन्होंने योग में नेशनल चैंपियनशिप गोल्ड मेडल के साथ हासिल किया। गर्मी की छुट्टियों में छोटे बच्चों के लिए शिविर भी लगाते हैं। ओमवीर बताते हैं कि प्रतिदिन वह सोनीपत रोड स्थित छोटूराम स्टेडियम जाते हैं। जहां खुद का नियमित अभ्यास करने के साथ ही वहां दिलचस्पी रखने वालों को योग की टिप्स भी देते हैं।

