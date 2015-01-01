पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:आज टोल प्लाजा पर किसान देंगे 9 से 5 बजे तक धरना, भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेंगे

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में रोहतक से टिकरी बॉर्डर पहुंचा महिला समिति का जत्था।

किसान आंदोलन के चलते किसानों का आक्रोश लगातार बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में अब बुधवार सुबह 9 बजे से किसान मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा के पास अपना टेंट लगाकर धरना शुरू कर देंगे। इसके लिए मंगलवार को ही ऐलान कर दिया गया है। भारतीय किसान यूनियन अंबावता के जिला प्रधान दीपक फौजी ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह 9 बजे उनकी ओर से टोल प्लाजा पर पानीपत से आते हुए रोहतक की तरफ टेंट लगाया जाएगा।

यहां पर आस-पास के गांवों के किसान भी धरना देंगे। यह धरना शाम 5 बजे तक चलेगा और किसानों की भूख हड़ताल भी होगी। कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि यह धरना अब किसान आंदोलन खत्म होने तक ही जारी रहेगा। वहीं किसानों के धरने को देखते हुए एसडीएम राकेश कुमार और तहसीलदार राजेश कुमार को बतौर ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात किया गया है। इस दौरान पुलिस की जिम्मा डीएसपी सज्जन सिंह की ओर से पुलिस सुरक्षा उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी।

महिला समिति का जत्था टिकरी बॉर्डर पहुंचा

किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में बीसवें दिन जनवादी महिला समिति की अगुवाई में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में महिलाओं का जत्था रवाना हुआ। जत्थे की अगुवाई महिला समिति के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष जगमति सांगवान, राज्य सचिव सविता ने की। जनवादी महिला समिति की जिला अध्यक्ष राजकुमारी दहिया ने कहा कि यह लड़ाई अपने वाजिब हकों को फिर से हासिल करने, मुनाफाखोरों और बड़े कॉर्पोरेट्स को रोकने को लेकर है और महिला समिति ठंड में सरकार की हठधर्मिता और राजनीतिक अहंकार के चलते सड़क पर बैठने को मजबूर किसानों के साथ मजबूती से खड़ी है। टिकरी बॉर्डर पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के धरने को संबोधित करते हुए जगमति सांगवान ने कहा कि खुले बाजार में उपलब्ध कृषि उत्पादों की मात्रा और कीमत, सामाजिक जरूरतों के हिसाब से बहुत दूर और कमतर होंगी। यह पूरी प्रक्रिया एक सामाजिक त्रासदी साबित होगी। एपीएमसी मुख्यतः किसानों के व्यापारिक हितों की सेवा करती हैं और व्यापार में उनकी रक्षा भी करती हैं। जत्थे में मुनमुन, अंजू, राखी, राजबाला,कृष्णा फूल फौगाट, चीना बीरो, शीला, गुड्डी, पूजा राठी सूरजकोर, पूनम, सरोज नांदल, सुनीता व रितु प्रमुख तौर पर शामिल रही।

खरावड़ में लंगर पर किसानाें का आना जारी

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरुद्ध किसानों की ओर से चलाए जा रहे आंदोलन में पंजाब और हरियाणा से किसानों का आना जारी है। आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए अब महिलाएं भी दिल्ली पहुंच रही है। बुजुर्गों के लिए गरमा गरम चाय और बिस्कुट व ब्रेड आदि की व्यवस्था भी की गई। गांव के स्वयंसेवक दिन और रात सेवा में लगे हुए हैं, ताकि कोई भूखा ना जाए। सेवा में लगे जसवंत सिंह और लीलू प्रधान ने बताया कि हम अपनी टीम सहित किसानों की सेवा में लगे हैं। स्वयंसेवक दिन और रात कार्य कर रहे हैं।

मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों के समर्थन में धरना देने की सूचना मिली है। इसे लेकर बुधवार को टोल पर पुलिस बल तैनात किया जाएगा। किसी प्रकार की अव्यवस्था नहीं होने दी जाएगी। आमजन के लिए रास्ते खुले रहेंगे। आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए भी इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। - गोरखपाल राणा, हेड क्वार्टर डीएसपी।

