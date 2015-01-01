पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन:फास्ट टैग लेन में खड़े किए ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, कैश लेन के बैरियर उठा 8 घंटे फ्री में निकाले वाहन

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
मकड़ौली टाेल प्लाजा पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान किसानों द्वारा खड़े किए गए ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली।
  • मदीना व मकड़ाैली प्लाजा किसानाें ने रखा टाेल फ्री, कंपनी का दावा-7 लाख का हुआ नुकसान

किसान आंदोलन के चलते शनिवार को जिले में बने टोल प्लाजा पर वाहनों की एंट्री सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक टोल फ्री रखी गई। यानि कैश लेन से भी वाहनों को बिना टोल फीस दिए ही गुजारा गया। इसके चलते रोहतक में बने मकड़ौली और मदीना टोल प्लाजा पर ही आठ घंटे के दौरान करीब 7 लाख रुपए तक का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है। किसान आंदोलन के कारण दिल्ली के बॉर्डर बंद होने के चलते एनएच-1 का डाइवर्जन एनएच 71ए पर कर दिया गया है।

ऐसे में लॉकडाउन के चलते अब यहां पर वाहनों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। वाहनों की संख्या अब इस मकड़ाैली टाेल पर 13 से 14 हजार तक पहुंच गई है, जोकि डाइवर्जन से पहले 8 से 9 हजार तक ही बनी हुई थी शनिवार सुबह पौने 9 बजे ही किसान आंदोलनकारी अलग-अलग गुटों में मकड़ौली व मदीना टोल पर पहुंच गए थे। मकड़ौली टाेल काे फ्री करने के कारण फास्ट टैग की लेन के सामने ताे राेहतक की ओर से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली और अन्य वाहन लगाकर रास्ता राेक दिया गया। वहीं कैश लेन से वाहनों को बैरियर उठाकर फ्री में निकाला गया।

कुछ किसान यहां पर खड़े हाेकर वाहनों काे निकलवाते रहे। बाद में टाेल प्रबंधन ने ही अपने कर्मचारियों काे लेन से हटा दिया। इसके बाद शाम 5 बजे ही टाेल काे खाली किया और दोबारा से कर्मचारियों को टोल की लेन पर तैनात किया गया। इसके बाद व्यवस्था बनाने में ही करीब पौना घंटा लग गया। टोल प्लाजा के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सामान्य दिनों में टोल पर करीब 20 लाख रुपए तक की इनकम होती है। टाेल काे फ्री करने के कारण करीब 6 लाख रुपए तक का नुकसान झेलना पड़ा है। वहीं मदीना टाेल प्लाजा काे सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे फ्री रखा गया। टाेल मैनेजर साेनू के अनुसार फ्री रहने के कारण करीब 1 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ।

रागिनी सुनकर बिताया समय, अब 14 को करेंगे प्रदर्शन

टोल पर बैठे आंदोलनकारियों ने देशभक्ति रागिनी सुनकर समय बिताया। रूक-रूककर यहां पर नारेबाजी और भाषणों का दौर भी चलता रहा। वहीं इस दौरान पुलिस भी तैनात की गई थी। साथ ही आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए रिजर्व फोर्स भी लगाई गई। अब 14 दिसंबर को जिला उपायुक्त कार्यालय पर प्रदर्शन करने का फैसला लिया गया है। भाकियू अंबावता के जिलाध्यक्ष दीपक फौजी ने बताया कि यदि बात नहीं बनती ताे नियमित तौर पर भी रास्तों को रोका जा सकता है। इसे लेकर भी रणनीति बनाई जा रही है।

