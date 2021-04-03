पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:देसी पिस्तौल के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, हत्या के प्रयास व लूट समेत 4 वारदातों का खुलासा

रोहतक9 मिनट पहले
सीआईए वन की टीम ने अलग-अलग स्थानों पर छापेमारी करते हुए दो युवकों को अवैध हथियारों सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान भराण निवासी राजेश उर्फ राजे और अंकित उर्फ अक्की के रूप में हुई है। आरोपियों ने चार वारदातों का खुलासा किया है। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि आरोपियों ने अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर 4 वारदातों को अंजाम दिया हुआ है। जिसमे दोनों आरोपी एक साल से फरार चल रहे थे।

आरोपियों ने थाना महम एरिया में तीन व थाना बवानी खेड़ा एरिया में 1 वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। आरोपियों से हत्या की प्रयास की 3 व गैंग रेप की 1 वारदात का खुलासा हुआ है। सीआईए-1 प्रभारी प्रवीन कुमार ने बताया कि आपराधिक वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले गिरोह का खुलासा करने के लिए एएसआई रवींद्र, एएसआई अश्वनि व हवलदार संजय के नेतृत्व में सीआई-1 की विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया। गश्त के दाैरान भराण निवासी राजेश उर्फ राजे को एक देसी पिस्तौल व एक कारतूस के साथ काबू किया। दूसरे मामले में गांव भराण निवासी अंकित उर्फ अक्की को एक देसी पिस्तौल व एक कारतूस काबू किया।

वारदातों का खुलासा

4 फरवरी 2020 को आरोपियों ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर रात के समय कृष्ण निवासी भराण पर गोली चलाने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। थाना महम एरिया की 19 वर्षीय युवती ने 2 फरवरी 2020 को 4 युवकों पर अपहरण करके पिस्तौल की नोक पर गैंग रेप करने का आरोप लगाया था। जिसमें आरोपी अंकित व राजेश फरार चल रहे थे।

7 नवंबर 2020 को आरोपियों ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर बाइक पर सवार होकर रात के समय गांव भराण स्थित शराब ठेके के सेल्समैन संतोष निवासी सेखपुर, मैनपुरी (उत्तर प्रदेश) पर गोली चलाने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। 14 मई 2020 को आरोपियों ने बाइक पर सवार होकर गोली चलाने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

