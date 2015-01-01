पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनीता जैन मर्डर केस का खुलासा:कर्ज में दबे दो सगे भाइयों ने साथी के साथ मिलकर मारा था पूर्व पार्टनर की बुजुर्ग मां काे

राेहतक25 मिनट पहले
पुलिस हिरासत में सुनीता जैन मर्डर केस के आरोपी।(नकाब पहने)

केवलगंज में 27 नवंबर की शाम काे घर में घुसकर एक बुजुर्ग महिला सुनीता के ब्लाइंड मर्डर की गुत्थी पुलिस ने सुलझा ली है। पुलिस के अनुसार वारदात काे अंजाम मृतका के बेटे के पार्टनर रहे जनता कॉलोनी के दो सगे भाइयों और उनके साथी ने अंजाम दिया था। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों सगे भाईयों जनता कॉलोनी के नयना पड़ाव निवास सुमित व साहिल उर्फ गोलू और सोनीपत के मालवीय नगर निवासी रवींद्र उर्फ विक्की को गिरफ्तार किया है।

तीनों को पुलिस ने शनिवार को कोर्ट में पेश कर 3 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। डीएसपी गोरखपाल ने बताया कि बुजुर्ग महिला सुनीता के बेटे राहुल जैन ने साहिल व उसके भाई सुमित के साथ मिलकर कुछ समय पहले बिल्डिंग मटेरियल की दुकान खोली थी। कुछ समय बाद ही राहुल जैन दोनों भाईयों से अलग होकर कारोबार करने लगा था। दूसरी ओर दुकान न चलने के कारण दोनों भाइयों पर काफी कर्जा हो गया।

दोनों भाइयों को पता था कि राहुल के घर पर हमेशा पैसे रहते है और दिन के समय उसकी मां अकेली रहती है। दोनों भाइयों ने रवींद्र के साथ मिलकर हत्या व लूट की योजना बनाई। वारदात को अंजाम देकर तीनों आरोपियों ने घर से करीब 4 लाख रुपए, सोने की चेन व एक अन्य सोने की चेन ले गए थे।

मेहमान बनकर पहुंचे थे तीनों

डीएसपी गोरखपाल ने बताया कि सीआईए-1 के टीम इंचार्ज प्रवीन कुमार ने शुरुआती जांच में पाया कि 27 नवंबर को शाम के समय राहुल अपनी दुकान पर था और घर पर उसकी मां अकेली थी। इसलिए आरोपियों ने यही समय चुना। कई बार घर के पास जाकर रेकी की थी। मेहमान बन घर पहुंचे थे। जैसे ही बुजुर्ग सुनीता चाय बनाने रसोई में गई, तभी तीनों हमलावरों ने हमला कर दिया। राहुल ने घर आकर देखा तो उसकी मां रसोई में पड़ी मिली, जिसके गले व पेट पर तेजधार हथियार से वार किए गए थे।

