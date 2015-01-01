पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना पर वार की तैयारी:सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों के चिकित्सकों व पूरे स्टाफ को दी जाएगी वैक्सीन

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • सबसे पहले फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को लगेगी कोरोना वैक्सीन

कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए फ्रंट लाइन पर काम करने वाले चिकित्सकों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों, आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर व आशा वर्कर को सबसे पहले कोरोना वैक्सीन दवा दी जाएगी। हालांकि वैक्सीन कब आएगी, इसकी अभी तक कोई सूचना नहीं आई है, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए हैं कि पहले कितने चिकित्सकों व कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

इसके लिए मैपिंग की जाए। इसको लेकर जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब सरकारी व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में काम करने वाले चिकित्सकों, पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ की लिस्ट तैयार करनी शुरू कर दी है। ताकि जब भी वैक्सीन आए, तुरंत यह फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को उपलब्ध करवाई जा सके। इसको लेकर सिविल सर्जन ने स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को जल्द ही कर्मचारियों की डेटा बेस लिस्ट तैयार करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

मरीजों के संपर्क में रहने वाले स्टाफ को प्राथमिकता
कोरोना काल में फ्रंट लाइन सरकारी व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में काम करने वाले डॉक्टर, नर्सिंग स्टाफ, पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ और समस्त स्टाफ की सूची बनाई जाएगी। चूंकि यही वह स्टाफ है जो कोरोना काल में शुरू से अब तक मरीजों से सीधे संपर्क में बना हुआ है। सबसे पहले इन्हीं को कोरोना वैक्सीन दी जानी है। इसके अलावा जिले में काम करने वाली आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर व आशा वर्कर को भी शुरुआत में ही वैक्सीन देने की योजना है। इसे लेकर भी सूची बनाई जा रही है।

30 दिसंबर तक एकत्र करना है डेटा
जिले में जब भी कोरोना वैक्सीन आएगी सबसे पहले फ्रंट लाइन पर काम करने वाले सरकारी व प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के चिकित्सकों व पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ को वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए डेटा बेस लिस्ट तैयार की जा रही है। इसके लिए 30 दिसंबर तक डेटा कलेक्शन को कहा गया है। खैर रोहतक में यह कार्य जल्द कर लिया जाएगा। इसे लेकर बैठक भी की गई है। -डॉ. अनिल बिरला, सीएमओ रोहतक।

