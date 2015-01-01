पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  • Vij's Brother Said Condition Did Not Improve In PGI Even In 4 Days, VC Said Better Treatment Gave Better Equipment In Medanta

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मेदांता रेफर:विज के भाई बोले-पीजीआई में 4 दिन में भी हालत नहीं सुधरी, वीसी बोले- बेहतर इलाज दिया मेदांता में ज्यादा अच्छे उपकरण

राेहतक21 मिनट पहले
मंत्री अनिल विज काे गुरुग्राम ले जाने वाली पीजीआई की एंबुलेंस में व्यस्था जांचते अधिकारी।
  • प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े चिकित्सा संस्थान में क्याें नहीं मेदांता जैसे उपकरण, कैसे जीतेंगे जनता का विश्वास

पीजीआई की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर भरोसा जताकर 12 दिसंबर की रात कोरोना का इलाज कराने आए स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज की सेहत में चार दिन बाद भी सुधार नहीं हुआ। प्लाज्मा थेरेपी देने के बावजूद विज की सेहत और बिगड़ गई। मंगलवार सुबह ऑक्सीजन लेवल 80 फीसदी तक गिर गया और फेफड़ों में संक्रमण भी बढ़ गया। किसी तरह पीजीआई के डॉक्टरों की टीम ने इस पर काबू पाया। दोपहर तक ऑक्सीजन लेवल सामान्य होने पर भाई राजेंद्र, बेटी व दामाद ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज को मेदांता शिफ्ट करने का फैसला लिया। भाई राजेंद्र ने कहा कि चार दिन में भी भाई की सेहत में सुधार नहीं आया। अब उन्होंने मेदांता ले जाने का फैसला लिया है।

यूएचएस वीसी डॉ. ओपी कालरा से सहमति मिलने के बाद परिजन शाम सात बजे मंत्री अनिल विज को पीजीआई से ले गए। रात नौ बजे मंत्री अनिल विज को कोविड 19 के स्टेट नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी ने मेदांता हास्पिटल में भर्ती कराया। सेहत मंत्री 5 दिसंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद भी निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं हुए थे और उन्हें अंबाला के सिविल अस्पताल में ले जाया गया था।

यहां तबीयत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें 12 दिसंबर को पीजीआई लाया गया था, लेकिन 10 दिन सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज के बाद अब सेहत में सुधार नहीं आया तो परिजनों ने कोई जोखिम उठाने की बजाय मेदांता ले जाना ही उचित समझा। सरकारी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर सवाल उठने पर वीसी डाॅ. ओपी कालरा ने कहा कि उन्होंने बेहतर इलाज दिया, लेकिन मेदांता में ज्यादा अच्छे उपकरण हैं। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े चिकित्सा संस्थान में मेदांता की टक्कर के उपकरण क्यों नहीं है? क्यों वीआईपी को यहां से रेफर किया जाता है? क्या पीजीआई में आने वाले गरीबों को मेदांता के स्तर का इलाज नहीं मिल पाता?

घंटों इंतजार के बाद मेदांता की एंबुलेंस आई, खामियां मिलने पर पीजीआई की एंबुलेंस भेजी
लगभग तीन घंटे तक मेदांता की एंबुलेंस का इंतजार किया गया। जब यह एंबुलेंस पहुंची तो इसमें हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम नहीं था। ऐसे में पीजीआई की एंबुलेंस को हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम लगाकर तैयार किया गया।

सीएम ने फोन पर, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व एडीजीपी ने पीजीआई पहुंचकर लिया हेल्थ अपडेट
मंगलवार सुबह सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज से फोन पर बात कर उनके स्वास्थ्य के बारे में बातचीत की। दोपहर एक बजे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ पीजीआई में मिलने पहुंचे। 34 मिनट मुलाकात हुई। दिन में एडीजीपी श्रीकांत जाधव भी मिले। शाम को अनिल विज को मेदांता शिफ्ट किए जाने के दौरान पीजीआई में पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर राजकमल सहगल व परिवार के कई लोग उनसे मिले।

सीधी बात- डॉ. ओपी कालरा, वीसी, यूएचएस, रोहतक।

सवाल : स्वास्थ्य मंत्री पीजीआई में भर्ती थे, उन्हें मेदांता में क्यों शिफ्ट किया गया?
जवाब : मंगलवार सुबह मंत्री अनिल विज के शरीर में ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम हाे गया था। इसलिए आने वाले दिनों में और भी निगरानी की जरूरत है। मेदांता में हाई एंड इक्विपमेंट हैं। ऐसी कई बातों को ध्यान में रखकर उन्हें शिफ्ट किया गया है।

सवाल : क्या पीजीआईएमएस प्रशासन मंत्री का इलाज करने में सक्षम नहीं था?
जवाब : पीजीआई मैनेजमेंट मंत्री का इलाज करने में पूरी तरह सक्षम है। लेकिन आज सुबह जो स्वास्थ्य में गिरावट देखी गई, इसे देखते हुए ट्रीटमेंट टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से उन्हें शिफ्ट करने का फैसला लिया।

सवाल : तीन घंटे तक मेदांता की एंबुलेंस का इंतजार करने के बाद भी पीजीआई की एंबुलेंस से क्यों भेजा गया ?

जवाब : एक बैकअप मोबाइल इंटेंसिव केयर वैन का हाेना जरूरी था। हमारी मोबाइल वैन में हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन का प्रावधान किया गया है वो भी उनके लिए जरूरी था ताकि ट्रांसपोर्ट करने में कोई परेशानी न आ सके। मेदांता की गाड़ी में हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन नहीं थी इसलिए पीजीआई की वैन से उन्हें भेजा गया है।

सवाल : स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के परिजनों ने पीजीआई की व्यवस्थाओं पर सवाल उठाए हैं?
जवाब : ऐसा नहीं है, पीजीआई में आईसीयू, वेंटीलेटर, सीआरआरटी, हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन सहित अन्य कई अच्छी सुविधाएं हैं। जो मरीजों को दी जा रही है।

सवाल : पीजीआई में वीआईपी वार्ड, अत्याधुनिक उपकरण, मैन पावर और अधिक संसाधन हैं फिर भी हालात ठीक क्यों नहीं हैं?
जवाब : पीजीआई का वीआईपी वार्ड अंदर से पूरी तरह साफ है और एयर सेप्टिक है। पूरा सेनिटाइजेशन भी किया गया है। कोई कमी नहीं है।

सवाल : प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को जब बेहतर इलाज नहीं मिल पाया है तो फिर आम जनता क्या उम्मीद करे?
जवाब : आम जनता को भी अच्छे से इलाज उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। जिसके बेहतर रिजल्ट आए हैं। पीजीआई की चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का ओवरऑल बेहतर रिजल्ट रहा है।

