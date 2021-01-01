पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Winner Of National Level Roller Basketball Championship Honored, Distributed Medals And Certificates To Children

खेल:राष्ट्रीय स्तरीय रोलर बास्केटबॉल चैंपियनशिप के विजेता सम्मानित, बच्चों को पदक व सर्टिफिकेट वितरित किए

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
मदर्स प्राइड स्कूल के संयोजन से चल रही राष्ट्रीय स्तरीय रोलर बास्केटबाल प्रतियोगिता में एकेडमी के खिलाड़ियों ने हरियाणा रोलर बास्केटबाल टीम की तरफ से हिस्सा लिया। अंडर-19 आयु वर्ग से ऊपर के लड़कों व लड़कियों ने गोल्ड मेडल, अंडर-14 आयु वर्ग में लड़कियों ने स्वर्ण पदक, अंडर-19 आयु वर्ग में लड़कों ने कांस्य पदक और अंडर-11 आयु वर्ग में लड़कों ने सिल्वर मेडल हासिल कर हरियाणा का नाम राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता में शामिल कराया।

इस अवसर पर मेयर मनमोहन गोयल व मदर्स प्राइड स्कूल के निदेशक राजीव कादियान ने बच्चों को पदक व सर्टिफिकेट वितरित किए। वहीं कोच अजीत के नेतृत्व में निखिल, मयंक व ईशा ने सराहनीय प्रदर्शन किया। इस अवसर पर कोच अजीत सिंह, हेमराज पवार, पवन सैनी, प्रीति वर्मा, लक्ष्मी, कुलदीप राठी, शालू मलिक मौजूद रहे।

