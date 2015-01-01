पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोडवेज का घाटा, प्राइवेट ऑपरेटर्स की मौज:बगैर ड्राइविंग टेस्ट लंबे रूट पर दौड़ रहीं किमी स्कीम बसें, सरकारी वर्कशाप में कर रहीं इंतजार

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोहतक के नए बस स्टैंड की वर्कशॉप में खड़ीं रोडवेज की सरकारी बसें।

सर्वाधिक आय वाले रूट पर रोडवेज विभाग की बसों को भेजने की बजाय किमी स्कीम में शामिल प्राइवेट बस आपरेटर की बसों को लांग रूट पर भेजा जा रहा है। जबकि सरकारी बसें वर्कशॉप में खड़ी हैं। कुछ काे ऑन रूट कर भी रहे हैं ताे उन्हें लाेकल रूट पर ही भेजा जा रहा है। राेडवेज कर्मचारियों का आरोप है कि ये सब विभाग का निजीकरण करने के लिए इसे खत्म करने की साजिश है। रोडवेज विभाग की आय घटने और सरकारी बसों के टायर, पार्ट्स खराब होने की कगार पर पहुंचने का अंदेशा है।

यूनियन नेताओं का आरोप है कि प्राइवेट आपरेटरों के दबाव में जीएम आय वाले रूट पर किमी स्कीम की बसें भेज रहे हैं। जबकि जीएम का दावा है कि उच्चाधिकारियों के आदेश आने के बाद ही किमी स्कीम की सभी बसों को रूट पर संचालित किया गया है। हकीकत यह है कि 25 नवंबर दिन बुधवार के लिए बनाए गए 90 बसों की रोटेशन ड्यूटी में 65 बसें किमी स्कीम की और 25 बसें रोडवेज की शामिल की गई हैं।

किमी स्कीम में शामिल 15 बसें चंडीगढ़ रूट, जयपुर रूट पर तीन, 15 बसें अजमेर, कोटा, गुरुग्राम, सिरसा, दिल्ली रूट पर जाने के लिए ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। किमी स्कीम पॉलिसी में 400 किमी तक की परमिट लिए 30 बसें और 300 किमी तक का परमिट लिए 28 बसें शामिल हैं। प्राइवेट बस ऑपरेटरों की बसों को निर्धारित 300 व 400 किमी तक के रूट तय हैं। हालांकि अनलॉक पीरियड के प्रथम दौर में दूसरे प्रदेशों को जाने वाली बसों को रोडवेज ने जल्द ही बंद कर दिया था।

किमी स्कीम बसों की आय की समीक्षा होगी, ड्राइविंग टेस्ट का शेड्यूल होगा जारी

रोडवेज जीएम जोगेंद्र रावल का कहना है कि उच्चाधिकारियों का आदेश आने के बाद ही किमी स्कीम की बसों को लांग रूट पर भेजा जा रहा है। सरकारी बसों को प्रदेश के जिलो में संचालित करवा रहे हैं। प्रति किमी आय की समीक्षा की जाएगी। विभाग को घाटा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। रोडवेज चालकों को अन्य ड्यूटी पर लगाया गया है। प्राइवेट बस के चालकों का लाइसेंस व अन्य जरूरी दस्तावेज लिए गए हैं। ताकि हादसा होने के समय पहचान हो सके। प्रदेश भर में संचालित किमी स्कीम की बसों के चालकों का एक साथ टेस्ट शेड्यूल जारी होगा जिसके आधार पर उनका ड्राइविंग टेस्ट लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि रोडवेज स्टाफ को पूरी तरह से ड्यूटी पर उतारा जा रहा है। किसी को खाली बैठाए रखने जैसी भी कोई बात नहीं है।

रोडवेज बसों के पार्ट्स कंडम होने की स्थिति में पहुंच रहे

रोडवेज के नए रोटेशन प्लान के विरोध में कर्मचारियों की यूनियन उतर आई है। हरियाणा रोडवेज वर्कर्स यूनियन संबंधित एसकेएस के राज्य कार्यालय सचिव जय कुंवार दहिया का कहना है कि हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसें जो दूसरे राज्यों में समय पर पहुंचाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं, वहीं ये किमी स्कीम की बसें दूसरे राज्यों में दो से चार घंटे की देरी से यात्रियों को पहुंचा रही है। किमी स्कीम की बसों में कई बार सवारियां न होने से वो खाली लौट रही हैं। रोडवेज की बसें लांग रूट पर न जाने विभाग को घाटा हो रहा है। आने वाले समय में कर्मचारियों के वेतन के लाले पड़ेंगे। दिन प्रतिदिन विभाग घाटे में जाएगा। खड़ी-खड़ी गाड़ियों के टायर, बैटरी आदि पार्ट्स खराब हो जाएंगे। सरकार सोची समझी साजिश के तहत नाश करने पर अड़ी है। हरियाणा रोडवेज वर्कर यूनियन संबंधित सर्व कर्मचारी संघ इसका पुरजोर विरोध करेगी।

पॉलिसी से हट ज्यादा लंबे रूट पर भेज रहे बसें

पॉलिसी के तहत 300 और 400 किमी से ज्यादा सफर तय करने पर रोडवेज प्राइवेट बस आपरेटर को 26.92 रुपए प्रति किमी के हिसाब से भुगतान करता है। लेकिन वर्तमान समय में पॉलिसी में निर्धारित मानकों का उल्लंघन कर एक दिन में छह सौ से ज्यादा किमी तक किमी स्कीम में प्राइवेट बस आपरेटरों की बसों काे संचालित किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में पॉलिसी से हटकर किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत चल रही बसों के ऑपरेटर्स को जो मुनाफा पहुंचाया जा रहा है वो सीधे रोडवेज को घाटा पहुंचा रहा है। लेकिन रोडवेज के आला अधिकारी इस पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं कर रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें