विराेध:किसानाें ने टाेल राेका ताे महिला समिति ने रिलायंस उत्पादों को जला जताया विरोध

राेहतक41 मिनट पहले
मकडाैली टाॅल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठे हुए किसान ।
  • कृषि कानूनों को वापस ना लिए जाने के चलते लगातार संगठनों में बढ़ रहा गुस्सा

तीन कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में किसानों को आंदोलन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। शनिवार को इसी मामले को लेकर जहां किसानों ने जिले में लगने वाले दो टोल प्लाजा को रोक कर टोल फ्री कर दिया तो वहीं जनवादी महिला की जिला इकाई ने शहर में रिलायंस डिजिटल पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए अंबानी-अडानी के उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने का आह्वान किया और रिलायंस उत्पादों को जलाया। कृषि कानूनों को वापस ना लिए जाने के चलते लगातार संगठनों का गुस्सा भी बढ़ता जा रहा है। प्रदर्शन कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता धामड़ गांव के वयोवृद्ध सत्यवान ने की।

टोल बंदी करेंगे : समिति

अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति ने एक दिन के सांकेतिक आह्वान के पीछे मनमर्जी के रेट बढ़ाने के प्रति जनता को जागरूक किया। यदि इस लूट पर अंकुश नहीं लगा तो भविष्य में स्थाई टोल बंदी के आंदोलन की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता। किसान सभा जिला सचिव सुमित सिंह ने बताया कि किसानों ने मकड़ौली टोल को बंद करवाया।

14 को जुलूस निकाल ज्ञापन देने का किया आह्वान

टोल हटाओ संघर्ष समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बीरेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि यदि किसानों की मांगे नहीं मानी जाती तो यह धरना स्थाई रूप में भी बदल सकता है। हुड्डा खाप के पूर्व प्रधान धर्मपाल हुड्डा ने कहा कि 14 दिसंबर को किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों के साथ राष्ट्रपति को ज्ञापन देने जिला मुख्यालय तक रोड मार्च करेंगे। किसान ज्ञापन प्रदर्शन में शामिल होंगे। इस अवसर पर अखिल भारतीय गठवाला मलिक खाप प्रवक्ता जसबीर सिंह मलिक ने कहा कि यह आंदोलन किसानों की एकता व भाईचारे को भी प्रदर्शित कर रहा है। वक्ताओं में अठगामा प्रधान आंनद कलकल, अधिवक्ता अतर सिंह हुड्डा, नरेंद्र बजाड, दिलबाग मक़डौली, किसान यूनियन व मलिक खाप प्रवक्ता जसबीर सिंह मलिक, किसान महिला विंग प्रधान निर्मल बल्हारा,भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान सत्यवान नरवाल, राकेश देवी, संदीप हुड्डा, बिट्टू, सर्वखाप व पूर्व सैनिक संघ प्रवक्ता कै. जगबीर मलिक, धामड़ गांव के सरपंच वजीर सिंह, मेहर सिंह नैन, पं ओमप्रकाश, लोकगायक राजेश गठी बोहरिया, अशोक जसिया, वेदपाल नैन, सुलोचना हुड्डा, काला खिडवाली, अनिल नांदल, रामफूल हुड्डा व पप्पू शर्मा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

नए कानून बर्बाद करेंगे : दांगी

मदीना टोल पर पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक आनंद सिंह दांगी ने कहा की तीन कृषि कानून किसानों को बर्बाद करने का काम करेंगे। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के महम से प्रधान प्रेम सिवाच व सचिव बलवान सिंह ने कहा की किसान ठंड में बॉर्डर पर बैठे हैं। सरकार को इनकी कोई चिंता नहीं है। इस दौरान श्रीओम बडाली, सतीश सिवाच, सुखबीर, पवन, ओम सिंह, आशीष सरपंच, जगबीर, अशोक, अजीत, सतबीर आदि मौजूद रहे।

जिओ सिम छोड़ने का ऐलान किया

जनवादी महिला समिति की कार्यकर्ता शनिवार सुबह मानसरोवर पार्क के पास रिलायंस डिजिटल पर एकत्र हुए और प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों का नेतृत्व राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष जगमति सांगवान और जिला अध्यक्ष राजकुमारी दहिया ने किया। संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिओ सिम को छोड़ने का ऐलान किया तथा सिम को जलाया। प्रदर्शनकारियों में जनवादी महिला समिति की राज्य सह सचिव अंजू, रोहतक जिला प्रभारी शीलावती, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अनीता सांपला, मुनमुन हजारीका, मीनाक्षी आदि शामिल हुए।

‘सारी दुनिया मांगेंगे’ का किया मंचन

हरियाणा राज्य के भिन्न-भिन्न जिलों से हरियाणा ज्ञान-विज्ञान समिति के सदस्य दिल्ली के टिकरी बॉर्डर तथा सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करने पहुंचे। हरियाणा ज्ञान-विज्ञान समिति, जींद ने टिकरी बॉर्डर पर सारी दुनिया मांगेंगे नाटक के द्वारा किसानों तथा मजदूरों पर नाटक का मंचन किया। समिति की ओर से आर्थिक मदद भी प्रदान की गई। समिति के अध्यक्ष डॉ. रणबीर सिंह दहिया, समिति के सचिव प्रो. प्रमोद गौरी, जींद से समिति सचिव सोहनदास आदि मौजूद रहे।

