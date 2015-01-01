पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:दिल्ली-चेन्नई रूट की 10 ट्रेनें माहभर तक रेवाड़ी होकर चलेंगी

रेवाड़ी15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोसी कलां स्टेशन पर पर रि-मॉडलिंग कार्य की वजह से किया गया रूट डायवर्ट

आगरा कैंट मंडल के कोसी कलां स्टेशन पर लाइन डालने के कार्य की वजह रेलवे अब दिल्ली-चेन्नई रूट की 10 ट्रेनों को 27 नवंबर से 29 दिसम्बर तक मथुरा-अलवर-रेवाड़ी रूट से चलाएगा।

उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे जयपुर के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी सुनील बेनीवाल ने बताया कि ब्लॉक की वजह से इन ट्रेनों को बदले रूट से चलाया जाएगा, लेकिन इनका ठहराव नहीं होगा।

उन्होंने ने बताया कि गाड़ी संख्या 02264, निजामुद्दीन-पुणे द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक (09 ट्रिप) प्रत्येक सोमवार व गुरुवार को परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी-अलवर-मथुरा होकर संचालित होगी। अमृतसर से चलने वाली ट्रेन संख्या 02716, अमृतसर-नांदेड प्रतिदिन स्पेशल 29 दिसंबर को परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी-अलवर-मथुरा होकर संचालित होगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02432, नई दिल्ली-तिरूवनंतपुरम सेंट्रल त्रि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक (14 ट्रिप) प्रत्येक मंगलवार, बुधवार व रविवार को नई दिल्ली से प्रस्थान कर परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी-अलवर-जयपुर-कोटा होकर संचालित होगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02414, निजामुद्दीन-मडगांव द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक (09 ट्रिप) प्रत्येक शुक्रवार व शनिवार को निजामुद्दीन से प्रस्थान कर रेवाड़ी-अलवर-जयपुर-कोटा होकर संचालित होगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 02918, निजामुद्दीन-अहमदाबाद त्रि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 29 दिसंबर को निजामुद्दीन से, गाड़ी संख्या 02926, अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस प्रतिदिन स्पेशल 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक (32 ट्रिप) अमृतसर से कोटा-जयपुर-अलवर-रेवाड़ी के रास्ते संचालित होगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02263, पुणे-निजामुद्दीन द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर (10 ट्रिप) प्रत्येक मंगलवार व शुक्रवार को पुणे से मथुरा-अलवर-रेवाड़ी होकर संचालित होगी।

गाड़ी संख्या 02925, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर प्रतिदिन स्पेशल 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर (32 ट्रिप) बांद्रा टर्मिनल से, गाड़ी संख्या 02431, तिरूवनंतपुरम-नई दिल्ली त्रि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 26 नवंबर से 27 दिसंबर तक (14 ट्रिप) प्रत्येक मंगलवार, गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को तिरूवनंतपुरम से तथा गाड़ी संख्या 02413, मडगांव-नई दिल्ली द्वि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर (10 ट्रिप) तक प्रत्येक सोमवार व रविवार को मडगांव से प्रस्थान कर परिवर्तित मार्ग कोटा-जयपुर-अलवर-रेवाड़ी होकर संचालित होगी।

