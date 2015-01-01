पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूलों में पहुंचा कोरोना:13 स्कूलों के 103 बच्चे संक्रमित कईयों की रिपोर्ट बाकी, अब सभी स्कूलों में होगी सैंपलिंग

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • कोरोना केस बढ़ने के कारण फिर दोबारा से स्कूल बंद की नौबत न आ जाए?
  • स्कूलों में कहीं 1-2 तो कहीं 23 बच्चों की भी रिपोर्ट मिली पॉजिटिव
  • 9वीं-12वीं की कक्षाएं शुरू होने के बाद से वायरस की चपेट में आ रहे बच्चे

खतरनाक वायरस कोरोना अब स्कूलों में भी घुसा चुका है। बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे इस वायरस की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। जिले में 13 स्कूलों के 103 विद्यार्थी संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को ये रिपोर्ट सार्वजनिक होने के बाद प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया।

डीसी यशेंद्र सिंह ने अधिकारियों केा स्कूलों में कोरोना से बचाव के लिहाज से विशेष प्रबंध करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं दावा किया जा रहा है कि अब सभी स्कूलों में बच्चों के टेस्ट अनिवार्य रूप से कराए जाएंगे। बच्चों में कोरोना मिलने के चलते अभिभावक भी चिंतित हैं।

कइयों स्कूलों की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है
जिले में ये वो स्कूल हैं, जिनका आंकड़ा सार्वजनिक हुआ है। इसके अलावा भी अन्य स्कूलों के बच्चे पॉजिटिव हो सकते हैं। कई जगह तो बच्चों की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है। सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल जाटूसाना, गुरावड़ा व फतेहपुरी आदि स्कूलों में 18 से 104 तक सैंपल दिए हुए हैं, जिनकी रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

हालांकि उक्त 13 में से 6-7 स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट को पॉजिटिव आए सप्ताह से 3 सप्ताह का भी समय हो चुका है। कुछ दिन बंद रहने के बाद स्कूल दोबारा भी खुल चुके हैं।

तुर्कियावास के स्कूल में 23, कुंड में 19 बच्चे पॉजिटिव, कुंड स्कूल 2 सप्ताह के लिए बंद
सरकार ने 2 नवंबर से ही स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं लगाने की अनुमति दी है। साथ ही निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं कि विद्यार्थियों के साथ ही शिक्षकों के भी कोरोना टेस्ट कराए जाएं। तब से ही स्कूलों में बच्चों में संक्रमण मिलना शुरू हो गया। मंगलवार को राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय कुंड के 42 में से 19 बच्चों के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद हड़कंप मच गया।

एक साथ 19 विद्यार्थियों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने के चलते राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय कुंड को 2 सप्ताह के लिए बंद किया जाएगा। इसके लिए विभाग की तरफ से मंगलवार देर शाम आदेश जारी कर दिए गए। स्कूल को सेनिटाइज करने के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं। अधिकारियों ने रिपोर्ट जुटानी शुरू की तो पता लगा कि अभी तक 13 स्कूलों में कुल 103 बच्चों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है।

जिले में कुंड स्कूल के अलावा शहीद मेमोरियल स्कूल तुर्कियावास के 50 में से 23 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले। राजकीय स्कूल मायण में 11, मसानी में 8 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। निजी स्कूलों में दिल्ली रोड स्थित आरपीएस में 30 बच्चों के सैंपल लिए थे, जिनमें 8 तथा यूरो स्कूल में 60 बच्चों के सैंपल लिए, जिनमें 12 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले। सरस्वती स्कूल चीमनावास के 9 बच्चों में काेराेना मिला।

सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल आसियाकी व श्योरान माजरा में भी 2-2 विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली। जबकि मं दौला सरकारी स्कूल में 4, निमोठ स्कूल में 03, विकास इंटरनेशनल रोलियावास में 3 व खोरी सरकारी स्कूल में 01 विद्यार्थी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली।

जिलेभर से... 72 पॉजिटिव मिले, अब तक 9245 संक्रमित हुए
जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब 9245 पर पहुंच चुका है, जिनमें से 8709 मरीज ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को मिले 72 नए केस में 38 रेवाड़ी शहर के हैं। जबकि 11 धारूहेडा, 7 बावल, 4 बेरली कलां, 3 कोसली, तथा एक-एक केस भाण्डोर, गोकलगढ़, ढोकिया, गुगोढ़, खुर्शीदनगर, टींट, भोतवास भोन्दू, चौकी नंबर-2, ढ़ालियावास से संबंधित हैं।

राहत ये... पहली बार एक साथ 209 मरीज ठीक हुए
जिले में पहली बार एक साथ ठीक घोषित होने वालों की संख्या 200 पार हुई है। मंगलवार को 209 मरीज ठीक हुए, जिनमें सबसे अधिक 92 रेवाड़ी शहर व 54 धारूहेड़ा से हैं। जिले मे अभी तक कुल 104821 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 94965 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है। 611 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट बाकी है। 45 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब 491 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं।

