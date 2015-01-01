पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में एक ही दिन में मिले 112 पॉजिटिव केस, अब तक 8658 संक्रमित, एक्टिव केस 700 पार

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना का कहर जारी है। एक बार फिर से इस वायरस ने खतरनाक शतक लगाया है। मंगलवार को एक ही दिन में 112 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले। इससे संक्रमितों की संख्या 8658 पहुंच गई। इतनी अधिक संख्या में केस आने से एक्टिव केस फिर से 700 पार हो गए हैं। इस समय 756 एक्टिव केस हैं, जिनमें 39 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, जबकि 717 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं।

मेडिकल हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार मंगलवार को मिले 112 नए केस में 67 तो केवल रेवाड़ी शहर से ही हैं। जबकि 9 केस डाबडी, 7 भाड़ावास, 3-3 कोसली व परखोतमपुर, 2-2 भालखी, भाड़ावास, भुरथला, गामडी, गुरावड़ा, तथा एक-एक केस खरखड़ा, छव्वा, खरसानकी, खोरी, रोलियावास, धमालखा, लूला अहीर, नंगली गोधा, निमोठ, पाल्हावास, फिदेडी, बिसोवा व खेड़ी से संबंधित हैं। मंगलवार को 25 मरीज ठीक भी हुए।

