पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:115 नए पॉजिटिव केस, संक्रमण रोकने के लिए बाजारों में बिना मास्क वालों के काटे चालान

रेवाड़ी8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी में मास्क नहीं लगाने पर चालान करती पुलिस टीम।
  • पुलिसकर्मी सक्रिय हुए तो मार्केट में मास्क लगाने वाले ज्यादा नजर आए
  • इसलिए चिंता... संक्रमितों की संख्या 9787 पहुंची, इनमें 633 सक्रिय केस

जिला में कोरोना का कहर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। सेामवार को एक ही दिन में 115 पॉजिटिव केस मिले। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 9787 पहुंच गया है। तेजी से फैल रहे संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए सोमवार को पुलिस की टीमें भी बाजार में सक्रिय रही। काफी संख्या में बिना मास्क वाले लोगों के चालान किए गए। विशेष तौर पर दुकानदारों के खिलाफ चालान की कार्रवाई की।

पुलिस के बाजार में चालान करने के चलते सोमवार को मास्क वाले चेहरे ज्यादा नजर आए। जबकि अन्य दिनों में 50% लोग बगैर मास्क नजर आ रहे थे। प्रशासन की ये सख्ती वायरस की चेन तोड़ने का काम कर सकती है। बाजार में चालान काटने पहुंची पुलिस की टीमों को लोगों की बहस का भी सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दुकानदार भी चालान से बचने के लिए नए-नए बहाने बनाते नजर आ रहे हैं।

सोमवार को जैसे ही पुलिस टीम पंजाबी मार्केट में पहुंची तो पुलिसकर्मी ने बिना मास्क बैठे दुकानदार का फोटो किया। इसके बाद चालान करने लगे तो दुकानदार ने कहा कि पानी पीने को मास्क हटाया है, मगर टीम ने चालान काट दिया। कुछ दुकानदारों ने लगातार मास्क से सांस में तकलीफ की भी बात कही।

588 लोगों का इलाज घरों में चल रहा
स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 110127 सैंपल लिए हैं, जिनमें 9787 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 9102 कोविड संक्रमण से ठीक हो गए हैं। 100021 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है तथा 319 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। अब तक 52 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 633 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से 588 का घरों में इलाज चल रहा है।

ये लोग होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं, जबकि 45 मरीज विभिन्न अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। नए मिले 115 केस में से 45 रेवाड़ी शहर व 30 धारूहेड़ा के है। जबकि 9 मीरपुर, 7 गुरावड़ा, 6-6 बावल व जैतपुर, 2-2 चांदनवास, हासावास, पालहवास, धामलावास, मूसेपुर व जीवड़ा से संबंधित हैं। रविवार को 21 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

जिला सैनिक कार्यालय 2 दिन रहेगा बंद
सरकुलर रोड स्थित जिला सैनिक व अर्ध सैनिक कल्याण कार्यालय में कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव केस मिलने के कारण 25 नवंबर तक बंद रहेगा। इन 2 दिनों में कार्यालय का सेनेटाइजेशन होगा। 26 नवंबर से कार्यालय सुचारू रूप से कार्य करेगा। जिला सैनिक बोर्ड सचिव सेवानिवृत कर्नल सरिता यादव ने यह जानकारी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें