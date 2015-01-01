पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोटिंग लिस्ट में नाम जुड़वाने का मौका:मतदाता सूची में नाम दर्ज कराने के लिए 16 से कर सकते हैं आवेदन

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 नवंबर से शुरू होगा मतदाता सूची का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार एक जनवरी 2021 को आधार तिथि मानकर 16 नवंबर को मतदाता सूचियों का प्रारंभिक प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्य 16 नवंबर से शुरू होकर आगामी 15 दिसंबर 2020 तक चलेगा। उपायुक्त एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी यशेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु पूर्ण कर चुके (जिनका जन्म एक जनवरी 2003 से पूर्व हुआ हो) वे सभी पात्र पुरूष/महिला अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करवाने के लिये अपने बूथ लेवल अधिकारी के पास 15 दिसंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

आवेदक अपने आवेदन प्रपत्र-6 को हिन्दी व अंग्रेजी दोनों भाषाओं में भरकर, उसके साथ दो पासपोर्ट आकार की रंगीन फोटो, सामान्य निवास व जन्मतिथि के प्रमाण के दस्तावेज की सत्यापित प्रतियां संलग्न करके आवेदन पर निश्चित स्थान पर अपना मोबाईल नंबर व हस्ताक्षर अंकित करके मतदान स्तर अधिकारी के पास जमा करवाएं।

नाम कटवाने को प्रपत्र 7 भरें

  • यदि किसी अपात्र व्यक्ति का नाम दर्ज है या किसी मतदाता की मृत्यु हो चुकी हो, या कोई स्थान छोड़ कर जा चुके हों, ऐसे अपात्र दर्ज मतदाताओं के नाम मतदाता सूची से हटवाने हेतु प्रपत्र-7 में आपत्ति दर्ज की जा सकती है।
  • किसी मतदाता के मतदाता सूची में विवरण अशुद्ध दर्ज है या फोटो मिसमैच है तो वे भी प्रपत्र-8 में विवरण शुद्धि हेतु अपना आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं।

मतदान केंद्र पर निशुल्क मिलेंगे प्रपत्र

शनिवार व रविवार अवकाश के दिनों यानी 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर को विशेष अभियान तिथि निश्चित की गई हैं। इन तिथियों को अवकाश होने के बावजूद सुबह 9 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक जिला के सभी मतदान केन्द्र भवनों पर मतदान स्तर अधिकारी उपस्थित रहकर आम जनता से दावे, आपत्तियां व विवरण शुद्धि संबंधित आवेदन 6, 7, 8, 8क प्राप्त करेंगे। आवेदन प्रपत्र 6, 7, 8, 8क आम जनता को मतदान केन्द्र पर ही बीएलओ द्वारा निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा।

