पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नगर परिषद से जुड़े दो मामले:वार्डों व चुनाव को लेकर 2 केस हाईकोर्ट में विचाराधीन, फैसले तक चुनाव पर लगे रोक

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्य न्यायधीश, मंत्री विज और आयोग को चिट्‌ठी भेज उठाई मांग
  • कोरोना के चलते मार्च 2020 से है मुकदमों की सुनवाई लंबित

पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में विचाराधीन दो याचिकाओं पर फैसला आने तक नगर परिषद रेवाड़ी के चुनावों पर रोक लगाए जाने की मांगी है। इसके लिए उच्च न्यायालय के मुख्य न्यायधीश, मंत्री अनिल विज से लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग व स्थानीय शहरी निकाय निदेशालय तक चिट्ठी भेजी गई है।

इसमें कहा है कि मतदाता सूची तैयार करने को लेकर जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन से अंदेशा है कि सरकार निकट भविष्य में चुनाव कराने की तैयारी कर रही है। इसलिए जनहित को ध्यान में रखते हुए रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के चुनावों पर रोक लगाई जानी चाहिए।

नोटिफिकेशन जारी, मतदाता सूची तैयार करने की चल रही प्रक्रिया
हाल ही में सरकार ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है, जिसमें अंबाला, सोनीपत, रोहतक व हिसार के साथ ही रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद की मतदाता सूची तैयार करने बाबत निर्देश दिए गए हैं। अब मतदाता सूची तैयार करने के लिए प्रक्रिया चल भी रही है। शिकायतकर्ता ने अंदेशा जताया है कि सरकार निकट भविष्य में चुनाव करा सकती है।

जबकि नगर परिषद से संबंधित केस कोर्ट में पेंडिंग हैं। ऐसे में अदालत का फैसला आने तक चुनाव पर रोक लगाई जानी जरूरी है। शिकायतकर्ता कंकरवाली निवासी परमानंद व रामप्रकाश ने अपने मांग पत्र में कहा कि रेवाड़ी नगर परिषद के अंतर्गत कुल 31 वार्ड में जनसंख्या के हिसाब से अनुसूचित जाति के वार्ड को 6 से घटाकर 5 कर दिए गए थे।

यहां मामला (परमानंद वर्सेस स्टेट) पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। इसके अलावा मौजूदा (पुरानी) वार्डबंदी से चुनाव को (प्रकाश वर्सेस स्टेट) याचिका में चुनौती दी गई है। दोनों मामले अदालत में विचाराधीन हैं। कोरोना महामारी के चलते मार्च 2020 से केस की सुनवाई लंबित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें