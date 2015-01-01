पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहस्यमय चोरी:कमरे और आभूषण बॉक्स पर लॉक हाेने के बावजूद गायब हाे गए 20 लाख के गहने

रेवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • शादी में गया था परिवार, वापस अाकर देखा ताे सामान नहीं मिला

शहर के मोहल्ला छीपटवाड़ा में एक बंद मकान से रहस्यमय हालात में 20 लाख रुपए से भी अधिक कीमत के गहने चोरी हो गए। जिस मकान में चोरी हुई उसके सभी कमरों के साथ आभूषण बॉक्स का लॉक लगा मिला है लेकिन आभूषण ही गायब मिले हैं। शिकायत मिलने पर सिटी पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। छीपटवाड़ा निवासी अनिता ने बताया कि वह अपने परिवार के साथ 4 नवंबर को उत्तराखंड के नैनीताल में अपनी भांजी के गई थी।

8 नवंबर को शादी से वापस आई तो मकान पर ताले सही लगे हुए थे। वहीं उनके कमरों का सामान भी सही सलामत था इसलिए चोरी का आभास तक नहीं हुआ है। सोमवार की शाम को जब उन्होंने आभूषणों को संभालने के लिए बैड के अंदर रखे बॉक्स को खोला तो उसका भी ताला सही था। ताला सही होने के बाद बॉक्स में रखे आभूषण गायब मिले तो उनके होश उड़ गए।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि चोर उनके यहां सोने के 2 हार, सोने की चेन, सोने की 8 चूड़ी, एक मंगलसूत्र, 3-3 जेंटस व लेडीज अंगूठी चुरा ले गए, जबकि मकान का अन्य सामान व लॉक सही थे। यहां तक बॉक्स की चाबी वह अपने साथ लेकर गई थी।

कमालपुर व बुड़ानी की दो दुकानों में भी लगाई सेंध

बावल रोड स्थित आईओसी तेल टर्मिनल के पास एक दुकान का जंगला उखाड़कर चोर 13 मोबाइल सहित अन्य सामान चुरा ले गए। चोरी की घटना का सुबह दुकान खोलने पर पता चला। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गांव कमालपुर निवासी कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने तेल टर्मिनल के पास मोबाइल बिक्री की दुकान खोली हुई। रात के समय चोरों ने दुकान के पीछे लगा जंगला उखाड़कर यहां से 13 नए-पुराने मोबाइल, बैटरी सहित उपकरण चुरा लिए।

चोरी की सूचना के बाद पहुंची मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। चोरी की तीसरी घटना रामगढ़ गांव के बुड़ानी चौक से एक नाई की दुकान का ताला तोड़कर इन्वर्टर-बैटरी के साथ एलईडी व सैलून का सामान चुरा ले गए। सुबह जब दुकान के ताले टूटे मिले तो चोरी की घटना का पता चला। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मुआयना कार्रवाई के बाद चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

