बिना बहू वापस लौटी बारात:20 साल की युवती ने 31 साल के दूल्हे को वरमाला डालने से किया मना, बोली- मुझे धोखे में रखा गया

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

नाचते-गाते बारात वधु पक्ष की दहलीज पर पहुंच गई, मगर वरमाला के समय दूल्हा पसंद नहीं आने से दुल्हन ने शादी से साफ इनकार दिया। बिना फेरों के ही बारात को वापस लौटना पड़ा। घटना नारनौल के गांवडी जाट की है। पुलिस ने बताया कि गांव के मौजिज लोगों की मौजूदगी में आमने-सामने बैठकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच रिश्ता खत्म करने को लेकर लिखित समझौता हो गया है।

दोनों पक्ष एक-दूसरे द्वारा दिया गया सामान लौटाएंगे। निजामपुर चौकी प्रभारी रामेश्वर दयाल ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों से बातचीत के बाद पता लगा कि 9 दिसंबर को रेवाड़ी के कोसली क्षेत्र के गांव झोलरी से गांवडी जाट गांव में बारात आई थी।

युवती बोली- शादी मंजूर नहीं
युवती (दुल्हन) और उसके परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि लड़का 31 वर्ष का हो चुका है। जबकि लड़की की उम्र 20 साल है। उम्र में ज्यादा होने के साथ ही लड़के के सिर के बाल उड़ने को लेकर भी आपत्ति थी। यह रिश्ता लड़की के मामा और उसके साले ने करवाया था। इस दौरान बिचौलिये ने लड़के की उम्र व रंग रूप को लेकर लड़की पक्ष को धोखे में रखा। लड़का सिर्फ लड़की के पिता को दिखाया गया था।

शादी से एक दिन पहले गायब दूल्हा लौटा, किसी और लड़की से करना चाहता है शादी

शादी से एक दिन पहले घर से गायब हुआ युवक शुक्रवार को देर शाम अपने घर वापस लौट आया। युवक किसी और जगह शादी करना चाहता था, लेकिन दबाव में उसने इस शादी के लिए हां कर दी थी। जैसे ही उसको मौका मिला वह घर से निकल गया। युवक सिरसी से दिल्ली अपने दोस्त के पास चला गया था और शादी वाले दिन शाम को घर लौट आया।

इसी बीच लड़की के परिजनों ने आनन-फानन में अपने जानकार के माध्यम से राजस्थान के कांधराण निवासी युवक को शादी के लिए तैयार किया और शुक्रवार को तय दिन बेटी की शादी की। अमित कुमार ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि नहर महकमे में बतौर बेलदार कार्यरत उसके छोटे भाई नरेश की 11 दिसंबर को शादी होनी थी, लेकिन नरेश गुरुवार को घर से गायब हो गया है। नरेश अपना मोबाइल भी घर पर छोड़कर चला गया है।

