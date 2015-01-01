पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:22 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, अभी तक जिले में अब तक 11117 केस, 10879 ठीक हो चुके

रेवाड़ी32 मिनट पहले
जिले में कोरोना के 22 नए केस मिले हैं। जबकि 35 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 136072 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें कुल 11117 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 10879 मरीज संक्रमण से ठीक हो चुके हैं।

अब तक 66 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 172 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। मेडिकल बुलेटिन के अनुसार कुल सैंपल में से 119747 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही है तथा 5208 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। कुल 172 एक्टिव केस में 29 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, जबकि 143 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। बुधवार को 22 नए केस में से 12 रेवाड़ी शहर, 3 उष्मापुर, तथा एक-एक केस भडंग़ी, टांकड़ी, रालियावास, हरचंदपुर, खण्डौडा, सांझरपुर, कापडीवास से संबंधित हैं। ठीक हुए 35 केस में 10 रेवाड़ी शहर, 7 धारूहेडा, 2-2 बोहका, धवाना, टांकडी, तथा एक-एक कोसली, बलवाडी, बेरली कलां, कन्हौरी, करावरा, झाबुआ, खरसानकी, खेडा आलमपुर, खेडी, निमोठ, रामपुरा, मोहदीनपुर से हैं।

