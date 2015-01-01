पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुड न्यूज:वन-टाइम सेटलमेंट स्कीम में पानी बिल पर 25 % छूट का फायदा 31 दिसंबर तक मिलेगा

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो माह में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के खाते में जमा हुए 80 लाख
  • पानी और सीवरेज के कनेक्शन भी करा सकते हैं इस अवधि तक वैध, इसके बाद लगेगी पूरी फीस

शहरवासियों के लिए पानी और सीवरेज के अवैध कनेक्शन को वैध कराने का 31 दिसंबर तक सुनहरा अवसर है। इस दौरान न तो रोड कट चार्ज लगेगा और न ही कनेक्शन की फीस जमा करानी होगी। अभी केवल मीटर टेस्टिंग फीस ही देनी होगी। इसके बाद अगले साल जनवरी से पानी और सीवरेज के कनेक्शन वैध कराने के लिए पूरी फीस देनी होगी। यानी इसके लिए अतिरिक्त फीस देनी होगी।

इधर, जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पानी के बकाया बिल जमा करने के लिए भी वन टाइम सेटलमेंट स्कीम शुरू की हुई है। इसके तहत बकाया बिल में 25 फीसदी की छूट का लाभ लिया जा सकता है। जिले की बात करें तो यहां दो माह में इस स्कीम के जरिए 80 लाख रुपए का राजस्व विभाग के खाते में जमा हुआ है। इसकी छूट भी 31 दिसंबर तक ली जा सकती है।

अभी केवल मीटर टेस्टिंग होगी, बाद में देनी होगी फीस

कनेक्शन वैध कराना अभी इसलिए फायदेमंद है कि इस समय यह केवल नि:शुल्क ही हो रहा है। उपभोक्ताओं को केवल मीटर टेस्टिंग फीस ही देनी होगी। इस अवधी के निकलने पर उनको पूरी फीस जमा करानी होगी, तभी कनेक्शन मिल पाएगा। जनवरी 2021 में यह कनेक्शन कराते हैं तो लोगों को दोगुनी फीस जमा करानी होगी।

शहर की बाहरी कॉलोनियों में अभी भी कनेक्शन नहीं

शहर में पेयजल के कुल कनेक्शन 30 हजार के आसपास है। अभी शहर की आउटर कॉलोनियों में न केवल पेयजल, बल्कि सीवरेज के भी बड़ी संख्या में कनेक्शन नहीं है। पिछले दिनों भी ये कनेक्शन वैध कराने के लिए अभियान चलाया गया था। अब विभाग ने यह स्कीम भी शुरू की है। ऐसे में लोगों को इसका लाभ उठाना चाहिए।

जनवरी में चलेगा कनेक्शन काटने का अभियान : जेई

उपभोक्ताओं के लिए 31 दिसंबर तक छूट का प्रावधान है। ऐसे में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को इसका फायदा उठाना चाहिए। अभी पानी और सीवरेज के कनेक्शन के लिए केवल मीटर टेस्टिंग फीस ही देनी होगी, यह अवधि निकलने पर फीस भी ज्यादा लगेगी। साथ ही उनकी ओर से भी अवैध कनेक्शन काटने का अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जुर्माना भी लगेगा। साथ ही लोगों को बिल पर 25 फीसदी छूट का भी फायदा उठाना चाहिए। - अजय यादव, जेई जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग, रेवाड़ी।

