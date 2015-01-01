पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वायरस:26 नए केस, जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 11000 पार

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस केस घटे जरूर हैं, मगर धीरे-धीरे केस बढ़ रहे हैं। शनिवार को 26 केस मिले। इनके साथ ही संक्रमितों की संख्या 11000 के आंकड़े को पार कर गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा अभी तक 133425 सैंपल लिए गए हैं, जिनमें 11016 कोविड-पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें 10720 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और अब तक 66 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

अब जिले में कोविड पॉजिटिव के 230 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं तथा 115891 की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ चुकी है तथा शेष 6518 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। एक्टिव केस 230 में से 29 विभिन्न अस्पतालों में, जबकि 201 कोविड मरीज होम आइसोलेट किए गए हैं। नए 26 केस में 17 रेवाडी शहर, 4 धारूहेड़ा, 2-2 बावल व बोलनी, तथा एक-एक केस पिथड़ावास से संबंधित हैं। शनिवार को 29 मरीज ठीक भी हुए।

कल सती कॉलोनी और 15 को मॉडल टाउन में जमा किए जाएंगे बिजली के बिल

दक्षिण हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम की तरफ से उपभोक्ताओं की सुविधा के लिए 14 दिसंबर को सिटी-1 क्षेत्र की सती कॉलोनी में बिजली के बिल भरे जाएंगे। वहीं 15 दिसंबर को सिटी-2 क्षेत्र के मॉडल टाउन स्थित राधा-कृष्ण मंदिर एवं स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क में बिल जमा किए जाएंगे।

निगम के सिटी-1 एसडीओ ने बताया कि उपभोक्ताओं की सुविधा के लिए सती कॉलोनी में मंदिर के पास सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक बिल जमा होंगे। उधर सिटी-2 एसडीओ विपिन यादव ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक मॉडल टाउन क्षेत्र के उपभोक्ताओं के लिए राधा-कृष्ण मंदिर और स्वर्ण जयंती पार्क में कैश काउंटर लगाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें