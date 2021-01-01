पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वैक्सीन:10 दिन में 3708 को टीके लगे, साइड इफेक्ट का कोई केस नहीं, महज 2% को हल्का बुखार या बाजू में दर्द की शिकायत

रेवाड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेवाड़ी में सिविल अस्पताल में डीपीएम मनीष यादव टीका लगवाते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
रेवाड़ी में सिविल अस्पताल में डीपीएम मनीष यादव टीका लगवाते हुए।
  • अब तक जिले के विभिन्न सेंटरों पर 73 सेशन लगे, 69 फीसदी लक्ष्य हुआ पूरा

जिले में कोरोना टीकाकरण की शुरुआत 16 जनवरी को हो गई थी। इस दौरान 14 दिनों में 10 दिन टीकाकरण का कार्य किया गया और 4 दिन अवकाश के चलते टीके नहीं लगाए गए। जिले में इन दिनों के दौरान 73 सेशन में 3708 लोगों को टीके लगाए गए। जिनमें वैक्सीन के बाद बड़े साइड इफेक्ट किसी भी हेल्थ वर्कर को नहीं आए, केवल दो फीसदी लोगों को हल्का बुखार या बाजू में दर्द की शिकायत रही।

हालांकि डीआईओ डॉ. अशोक कुमार का कहना है कि ये मामूली तकलीफ कुछ को हो सकती है, लेकिन घबराएं नहीं। वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है और आगे बढ़कर टीकाकरणा अभियान में हिस्सा लें। जिन लोगों काे डाेज दी गई है, फिलहाल वे सभी स्वस्थ हैं।

जिन फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों ने पहले चरण के दौरान टीके लगवाए थे, वे सभी अपनी ड्यूटी पर आ रहे हैं। नोडल अधिकारी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को भी जिले में 10 सेंटरों पर टीके लगाए, जिनमें 4 सेंटरों गुरावड़ा, सीहा, गुड़ियानी व धारूहेड़ा में एक भी टीके नहीं लग पाए।

किस दिन कितने टीके लगाए गए

  • तारीख मैसेज टीके लगे प्रतिशत
  • 16 जनवरी 200 190 95%
  • 18 जनवरी 600 338 56.33%
  • 19 जनवरी 210 200 95.23%
  • 21 जनवरी 1738 1121 64.49%
  • 22 जनवरी 900 477 53%
  • 23 जनवरी 300 60 20%
  • 25 जनवरी 1800 978 54.55%
  • 27 जनवरी 200 170 85%
  • 28 जनवरी 200 54 27%
  • 29 जनवरी 500 120 24%

विभाग के पास बची साढ़े 6 हजार डाेज : जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे पहली खेप में 5700 डाेज मिली थी। जिनमें से अब लगभग 1500 डोज बची है। वहीं पिछले दिनों ही कोविशील्ड की 5 हजार डोज और मिली है। ऐसे में विभाग के पास लगभग 6500 डाेज और रिजर्व में हैं।

13 फरवरी को लगनी है दूसरी डोज
जिले में जिन हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण में टीका लगाया गया था, उनको दूसरी डोज 13 फरवरी को लगनी है। ऐसे में रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल पर जगह और समय का मैसेज भेजा जाएगा। मैसेज में सेंटर नाम और तारीख होगी।

दूसरे चरण के लिए ऑनलाइन एंट्री

अब जिले में दूसरे चरण काे लेकर तैयारियां जाेराें पर चल रही है। इसमें प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें, पुलिस जवानाें व अन्य अधिकारियों काे टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन एंट्री की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser