वारदात:बारकोड डालने के बहाने मोबाइल हैक कर दो खातों से ट्रांसफर किए 44 हजार, गिरफ्तार

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • अलवर का रहने वाला है आरोपी, पुलिस ने रिमांड पर लिया

मोबाइल में बारकोड डालने के बहाने हैकिंग कर दुकानदार से 24 हजार रुपए ठगने वाले आरोपी को भाड़ावास गेट चौकी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी की पहचान राजस्थान के अलवर शहर के मोहल्ला मीणा फरी निवासी अंकित बंसल के रूप में हुई है। गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपी से पूछताछ में एक और वारदात का भी खुलासा हुआ, जो कि शहर में ही एक अन्य व्यक्ति से की थी।

उसमें आरोपी ने 20 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर किए थे। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अदालत में पेश कर एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। रिमांड के दौरान उससे गहनता से पूछताछ की जाएगी। जांचकर्ता एचसी नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता सन्दीप कुमार ने पुलिस को 17 जनवरी को शिकायत देकर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। इसमें कहा कि उनकी न्यू सर्राफा बाजार में गोबिंद गोपाल साड़ी सेन्टर के नाम से दुकान है।

गुड़गांव में एक ऑनलाइन सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराने वाली कंपनी में काम करने वाला युवक अंकित बंसल उसकी दुकान पर आया। अंकित बंसल ने संदीप कुमार के मोबाइल में बारकोड डालने की बात कही। इसके बाद आरोपी ने अपने फोन में एप चालू कर संदीप कुमार के खाते से 24 हजार रुपए अलवर के एक कम्यूनिकेशन सेंटर में ट्रांसफर कर दिए।

बाद में यह राशि आरोपी ने अपने खाते में मंगा ली। खाते से पैसे कटने का पता लगने पर दुकानदार ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी, जिसमें कहा कि आरोपी ने मोबाइल हैक करके उसके खाते से राशि ट्रांसफर की है। पुलिस आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी थी।

पूछताछ में खोले दूसरी ठगी के भी राज :पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी से पूछताछ में पता लगा कि उसने इसकी तरह की एक ठगी दिसंबर 2019 में भी एक व्यक्ति के साथ की थी। जो कि गोकलगेट चौकी एरिया में है। उस मामले में भी मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। अब पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर अदालत में पेश किया, जहां से उसे एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

