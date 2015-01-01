पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:अवैध रूप से शराब ले जाने और बेचने के आरोप में 5 गिरफ्तार,468 बोतल बरामद

रेवाड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शराब की अवैध रूप से तस्करी एवं बिक्री में संलिप्त लोगों पर जिला पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से शराब की 468 बोतल बरामद करने के बाद उनके खिलाफ आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि थाना खोल पुलिस ने अवैध रूप से शराब की तस्करी के मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए एक आरोपी को 20 पेटी के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपी की पहचान खांदवा राजस्थान निवासी जयसिंह के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि एक बोलेरो गाड़ी में शराब भरकर नांगल जमालपुर की तरफ से पाड़ला की तरफ आ रही है।

सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने बासदूधा से नांगल जमालपुर रोड पर पहुंचकर नाकाबंदी कर दी। कुछ ही समय बाद नांगल जमालपुर की तरफ से सफ़ेद रंग की बोलेरो आती हुई दिखाई दी। गाड़ी चालक पुलिस पार्टी को देखकर गाडी को पीछे मोड़ने की कोशिश करने लगा तो पुलिस कर्मियों ने उसे काबू कर लिया। आरोपी ने अपना नाम जयसिंह निवासी खांदवा राजस्थान बताया। जब गाड़ी को चेक किया गया तो उसमे 20 पेटी (240 बोतल) अवैध शराब बरामद हुई। सीआइए रेवाड़ी ने अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए 2 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके कब्जे से 71 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद की है।

प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि पुलिस को दो अलग-अलग जगह पर अवैध शराब बेचने की सूचना मिली थी। पुलिस ने मौके पर रेड करके भीम बस्ती निवासी परमजीत उर्फ पिंटू व मोहल्ला खासापुरा निवासी मोनू को काबू करके उनके कब्जे से क्रमश: 70 बोतल व 4 पव्वे अवैध शराब बरामद की हैं। आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाना शहर में अलग अलग अभियोग दर्ज करके दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

थाना मॉडल टाउन अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए 2 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके कब्जे से 43 बोतल 2 पव्वे अवैध शराब बरामद की है। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने रेड करके 2 आरोपियों जैतडावास निवासी दीपक व गुजरीवास निवासी महेंद्र को काबू करके उनके कब्ज़ा से कुल 43 बोतल 2 पव्वे अवैध शराब बरामद की हैं। आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाना मॉडल टाउन में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें