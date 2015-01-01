पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक में सेंध:बंद सहकारी बैंक की तिजोरी काटकर बदमाश निकाल ले गए 5.70 लाख रुपए

रेवाड़ी38 मिनट पहले
काकोडिया सहकारी बैंक की बदमाशों द्वारा काटी गई तिजोरी।
  • बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब होने से बदमाशों की फुटेज भी नहीं आई
  • पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके शुरू की तलाश

काकोडिया गांव में स्थित सहकारी बैंक का ताला तोड़कर बदमाशों ने नकदी चोरी की बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दिया। चोर बैंक की तिजोरी को ही काटकर इसमें रखे हुए 5.70 लाख रुपए की राशि को चुरा ले गए। मंगलवार सुबह बैंक स्टाफ के पहुंचने के बाद चोरी का पता चला। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन में भी हड़कंप मच गया। फिलहाल पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज करके बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

गांव काकोडिया में रेवाड़ी केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक की शाखा है। सोमवार की शाम को बैंक स्टाफ ने लेनदेन एवं रिकवरी की आए 5 लाख 38 हजार 383 रुपए सेफ तिजौरी में रखे थे। शाम के समय बैंक स्टाफ की मौजूदगी में यह राशि रखी थी। रात के समय बैंक में पहुंचे चोरों ने मुख्य दरवाजों का ताला तोड़ वारदात को अंजाम देते हुए कटर मशीन से सेफ तिजौरी को काटकर राशि ले गए। मंगलवार सुबह जब बैंक का स्टाफ मौके पर पहुंचा तो उनको मुख्य दरवाजे का भी ताला टूटा हुआ मिला, इसके बाद जब कर्मचारी अंदर गए तो तिजौरी का एक हिस्सा कटा हुआ था।

हालांकि तिजौरी का ताला बंद था लेकिन बदमाशों ने इसे साइड से कटर मशीन से काटा हुआ था। तत्पश्चात कर्मचारियों ने चोरी की सूचना बैंक प्रबंधक दिनेश कुमार को दी जिसके बाद वह भी तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचे और पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी। सूचना पाकर सदर थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने एक्सपर्ट की मदद से बदमाशों के फिंगर प्रिंट उठाने के बाद शाखा प्रबंधक दिनेश की शिकायत पर चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

कैमरे के तार काटे लेकिन वे पहले से ही खराब थे
बदमाशों ने वारदात को अंजाम देने से पहले शाखा परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के तार काट दिए। पुलिस ने बताया कि हालांकि बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी खराब पड़े हुए हैं जिससे बदमाशों के अंदर घुसने की भी फुटेज नहीं आई है। फिलहाल फिंगर एक्सपर्ट की मदद से ही पुलिस बदमाशों की तलाश में जुटी हुई है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि फिलहाल चोरी का केस दर्ज करने के बाद बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है लेकिन उनका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है।

