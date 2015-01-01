पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दीपावली के लिए लॉकर से निकालकर लाए 6 लाख रुपए के जेवरात चोरी

रेवाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के सेक्टर-4 हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के एक मकान से 6 लाख रुपए से भी अधिक कीमत के गहने चोरी हो गए। स्कूल संचालक पीड़ित परिवार करवाचौथ एवं दीपावली के लिए यह गहने बैंक लॉकर से निकालकर लाया था। दीपावली के दिन पूजन के समय जब गहने गायब मिले तो परिवार के होश उड़ गए। पीड़ित परिवार ने अपने पड़ोस में रहने वाली एक मां-बेटी पर ही चोरी का आरोप लगाया है।

शिकायत मिलने के बाद मॉडल टाउन थाना पुलिस ने चोरी का केस दर्ज करके मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में सेक्टर-4 हाउसिंग बोर्ड निवासी बबीता राठी ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपने गहने बैंक लॉकर में रखे हुए थे। 3 नवंबर को करवाचौथ व दीपावली के त्योहार की वजह से लॉकर से अपने गहने लेकर आई थी। करवाचौथ के बाद यह गहने उन्होंने अपनी अलमारी में रख दिए।

महिला ने शिकायत में बताया कि 11 नवंबर को उनके पड़ोस में रहने वाली एक महिला एवं उनकी बेटी घर पर आई थी और उनके बैडरूम में तैयार हुई थी। इसके पश्चात अगले दिन 12 नवंबर को उनकी बेटी उनके घर पर आई और बेडरूम में मौजूद उनके लड़के को तैयार होने की बात कहते हुए बाहर भेज दिया। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि लगभग 10 मिनट वह पड़ोसी की बेटी बगैर तैयार हुए ही चली गई।

पड़ोसी होने के नाते उन्होंने किसी भी तरह का कोई शक भी नहीं था। दीपावली के दिन जब उन्होंने पूजन के लिए अपने गहने निकालने के लिए अलमारी का लॉकर खोला तो देखा कि सभी गहने गायब थे। गहने गायब होने के पूरे परिवार के होश उड़ गए।

शिकायतकर्ता ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्होंने पूरी तसल्ली कर ली है इस अवधि में उनके घर कोई नहीं आया है ऐसे में उन्होंने पड़ोसी पर ही चोरी का शक जताया है। पीड़िता ने पड़ोसियों के घर में आने-जाने को लेकर एक फुटेज भी पुलिस को सौंपी है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर केस दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

