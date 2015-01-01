पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह आयोजनों पर कोरोना इफेक्ट:650 शादियों की अनुमति दी, बैंड वालों को मिला काम मगर ~500-1000 की बजाय 2000 में मिल रहे वर्कर

रेवाड़ी10 घंटे पहले
रेवाड़ी में सरल केंद्र में विवाह आयोजन की अनुमति के लिए एप्लीकेशन जमा कराते लोग।
  • परमिशन की एप्लीकेशन भी ज्यादा, दिसंबर में शादी वालों को बाद में आने को कहा जा रहा
  • मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जरूरी, 100 से अधिक लोग नहीं हो सकेंगे समारोह में शामिल

कोरोना वायरस की मार शादी आयोजनों और बैंड बाजा कारोबार पर भी खूब पड़ी है। विवाह समारोह सिमट कर छोटे हो गए। बैंड-बाजा पर रोक के चलते काम बंद हो गया। मगर 9 माह की परेशानी के बाद धीरे-धीरे आयोजनों में रौनक लौटनी शुरू हुई है।

25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के साथ ही शहनाइयां बजनी शुरू हो जाएंगी। जिन घरों में शादियां हैं, वो समारोह आयोजित करने को जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति लेने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में दफ्तरों में पहुंच रहे हैं। जिले के तीनों उपमंडलों रेवाड़ी, बावल व कोसली में अभी तक करीब 650 लोगों को विवाह समारोह की अनुमति दी भी जा चुकी है, जबकि बड़ी संख्या में आवेदन लंबित हैं। बैंड-बाजे की भी बुकिंग खूब हो रही है।

हालांकि अभी कोरोना का असर बना हुआ है। इससे कई बैंड वालों के पास तो इतना काम आ गया है कि उन्हें बुकिंग छोड़नी पड़ रही है। कइयों के पास पहले से 50% भी काम नहीं है। उस पर वर्करों के बढ़े हुए रेट भी परेशान करने वाले हैं।

समस्या ये... कइयों के पास काम कम, कइयों के पास इतना कि बुकिंग छोड़नी पड़ रही है

वर-वधु दोनों पक्षों को लेनी होगी अनुमति विवाह आयोजन के लिए वर और वधु दोनों पक्षों को ही जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति लेनी होगी। लड़का पक्ष अपने यहां होने वाले लग्न समारोह और बारात के लिए अनुमति मांगेगा। प्रशासन द्वारा आयोजन में अधिकतम 100 लोगों की अनुमति दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा बारात में 50 से अधिक व्यक्ति नहीं शामिल होंगे।

इसके अलावा वधु पक्ष अपने यहां शादी समारोह और बारात की आवभगत के लिए कार्यक्रम की अनुमति मांगेगा। इस कार्यक्रम में भी अधिकतम 100 लोगों को अनुमति होगी। 100 लोगों की शर्त हरियाणा सरकार के निर्देशानुसार है।

एसडीएम कार्यालय में दें एप्लीकेशन
आयोजन की अनुमति उपमंडल स्तर पर दी जाएगी। उपमंडल अधिकारी (एसडीएम) में लिखित एप्लीकेशन देनी होगी। एप्लीकेशन के साथ ही आवेदनकर्ता का कोई भी पहचान पत्र और शादी का कार्ड भी लगाना होगा। इसके बाद प्रशासन अनुमति दे देगा।

पुलिस अलर्ट है... 100 से ज्यादा लोग न हों
कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए शर्तों की पालना करनी होगी। विवाह आयोजनों में 100 से अधिक लोगों को शामिल न करें। क्योंकि इस पर मॉनिटरिंग के लिए संबंधित थाना की पुलिस को भी प्रशासन की ओर से सूचना भेजी जाएगी। पुलिस की टीमें आयोजनों पर नजर रखेंगी। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन जरूरी है।

यूपी-बिहार से नहीं आए वर्कर, इसलिए समस्या बनी
पहले बैंडबाजा वालों के पास यूपी और बिहार से बड़ी संख्या में वर्कर काम करते थे। पूरा ठेका होने के चलते उनके रेट 500 से अधिकतम 1000 रुपए तक ही रहते थे। अब कोरोना के चलते यूपी और बिहार के वर्कर लौट नहीं रहे या फिर दूसरे काम धंधे में लग गए हैं। ऐसे में यहां 1000 से 2000-2500 रुपए तक भी देने पड़ रहे हैं।

बैंड संचालक बोले- इस माह 3 ही दिन काम
शहर के केवल बाजार में बैंड बाजा संचालक विजय कुमार का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन के 9 महीने बाद अब पहली बार बुकिंग शुरू हुई हैं। मगर बैंड बाजों के लिए मुश्किलें ज्यादा बनी हुई हैं। पहले शादी सीजन के नवंबर से फरवरी तक के 4 माह में खूब काम होता था। हर मुहूर्त पर 2-4 बुकिंग होती थी। इस बार नवंबर माह में 25, 27 व 30 तारीख को ही बुकिंग आई हैं।

खर्च बढ़ गए हैं। एक बैंड में 11 लोगों को ले जाते हैं, मगर वर्कर अब 3-4 गुना महंगे ले जाने पड़ रहे हैं। इधर, बैंड संचालक अशोक कुमार का कहना है कि का पहले जैसा होने में समय लगेगा। मगर बुकिंग आनी शुरू हो गई हैं। एक ही तारीख पर कई-कई बुकिंग आ रही हैं, इसलिए छोड़नी भी पड़ रही हैं।

नवंबर-दिसंबर में चुनिंदा विवाह मुहूर्त
25 नवंबर को देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का अबूझ मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त रहेगा। हालांकि पंचांग में 26 व 27 नवंबर को भी मुहूर्त दिया हुआ है। इसके अलावा दिसंबर माह में 1, 6, 7, 8, 9 और 11 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। मान्यता के अनुसार देव शयनी ग्यारस के बाद कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं होता है और देव उठनी ग्यारस के बाद शुभ कार्य शुरू हो जाते हैं।

