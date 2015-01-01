पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन:700 मी. में 50 टेंट, 5 डिग्री पारे में ठंड से बचने को वाहनों के नीचे भी बीत रही रात

रेवाड़ी12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने ‘किसान आर्मी’ के बैनर भी लगाए।
  • दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे पर लगातार बढ़ रहा काफिला
  • बनीपुर चौक सर्विस रोड पर रेवाड़ी की सीमा में धरना तीन दिन से जारी, पुलिस फोर्स भी 24 घंटे हाईवे पर डटी, व्यवस्था रख रहे पूरी निगरानी

दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे संख्या 48 स्थित खेड़ा व शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन चौथे दिन भी जोश में जारी रहा। अभी भी किसान संगठनों के जत्थे पहुंच रहे हैं। दिनभर में विभिन्न दलों के राजनेता व अन्य लोग भी समर्थन देने आ रहे हैं। दिन की बजाय रात को यहां स्थिति पूरी तरह अलग हो जाती है।

आसपास के इलाकों की भीड़ लौट जाती है, मगर बहुत से लोग रात को भी यहां रुक रहे हैं। 5 डिग्री पर आ चुके तापमान में रात बिताना अपने आप में बड़ी चुनौती बना हुआ है। करीब 700 मीटर तक फैले धरना स्थल पर बुधवार रात को छोटे-बड़े 50 टेंट लगे नजर आए। लोहे की पाइपों, लकड़ी और बांस के साथ ही वाहनों के सहारे टेंट लगाए गए हैं। कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं, जो कि सर्दी से बचने के लिए वाहनेां के नीचे भी रात बिता रहे हैं। मगर यह सुविधा भी सर्दी को पूरी तरह रोक पाने में कारगर नहीं है। फिर भी प्रदर्शनकारियों में जोश कायम है। उनका कहना है कि वे यहां संघर्ष के लिए आए हैं, इसलिए सर्दी और सख्ती से डरकर पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। रेवाड़ी विधायक चिरंजीव राव व इनेलो नेता अभय चौटाला के पुत्र अर्जुन चौटाला ने भी धरनों पर पहुंचकर समर्थन दिया।

प्रदर्शन के बाद रात के समय टोलियों में बैठे किसान मोबाइल पर सरकार के रुख संबंधित खबरें या समाचार देखते हैं तथा फिर उस पर चर्चाएं कर रहे हैं। अलाव तपते किसानों के पास भी सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा किसान आंदोलन ही है। कुछ लोग कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की पुरजोर पैरवी करते नजर आते हैं तो बाकी हां में हां मिलाते हैं। आंदोलन के लिए किसान धीरे-धीरे जुट रहे हैं। दूर-दराज के इलाकों से रातों रात किसान पहुंच रहे हैं। बुधवार देर रात सूरतगढ़ से 4 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों में किसान पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि अभी और भी किसान यहां पहुंचेंगे।

रात को पहरे पर पूर्व फौजी, बोले- ये खेती बचाने की लड़ाई
रात 11.30 बजे आग जलाकर बैठे 75 वर्षीय सरदार रंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वे कोटा से आए हैं। 15 साल फौज में सेवा की है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे पूरी रात पहरा देंगे और फिर दिन में सोएंगे। कहा कि ये अपनी खेती और जमीन बचाने की लड़ाई है। बिना जीते वापस नहीं जाएंगे।

गुरुद्वारा कमेटियों ने की लंगर की व्यवस्था
बुधवार को शाहजहांपुर मोर्चे पर श्रीगंगानगर, गुरुद्वारा बुड्ढा जोहङ, कोटा शहर से गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी ने किसानों के लिए लंगर (खाने-पीने) की व्यवस्था की। इसके अलावा आसपास के गांव से लोग दूध, सब्जी, लस्सी, चीनी, अनाज जैसी खाद्य सामग्री भी पहुंचाकर गए। श्रमिक संगठन एआई यूटीयूसी एवं भवन निर्माण कार्यक्रम मजदूर यूनियन के कार्यकर्ता संगठन के जिला प्रधान बलराम यादव व एआई यूटीयूसी के राज्य प्रधान कामरेड राजेंद्र सिंह एडवोकेट ने कहा कि श्रमिक संगठन किसानों के संघर्ष के साथ है। यह काले कानून किसानों व श्रमिक मजदूरों के जीवन को भी तबाह करेंगे। इसलिए इनका विरोध जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें