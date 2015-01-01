पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दिल्ली सब्जी मंडी से लौट रहे किसान से पिस्टल प्वाइंट पर लूटे 72 हजार

रेवाड़ी8 घंटे पहले
  • राजमार्ग पर बढ़ी लूटपाट की वारदात, तीन दिन पहले भी जयपुर निवासी किसान से लूटे थे 12 हजार रुपए

दिल्ली-जयपुर राजमार्ग पर लूटपाट की वारदातों में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। बदमाश अब सुबह-सुबह मंडियों से वापस आने वाले किसानों को अपना निशाना बना रहा है। रविवार की रात को बदमाशों ने मालपुरा गांव के समीप पिकअप में सवार किसान व चालक से पिस्टल प्वाइंट पर 72 हजार रुपए लूट ले गए। लूट की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज करके बदमाशों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि जिला अलवर के थाना मुंडावर के गांव चिरूणी निवासी चालक मंजीत अपनी पिकअप गाड़ी में सब्जी भरकर दिल्ली की आजादपुर मंडी में गए थे। उसके साथ उनके गांव निवासी किसान कालू व कृष्ण कुमार भी गए थे। मंडी में सब्जी बेचने के बाद तीनों ही रात के समय वापस लौट रहे थे।

रात को जब मालपुरा के निकट पहुंचे तभी कार सवार युवकों ने उनकी पिकअप को रुकवा लिया। पिकअप के रोकते ही बदमाशों ने तीनों पर पिस्तौल तान दी तथा किसान कालूराम के पास मौजूद 65 हजार रुपए छीन लिए। बदमाशों ने चालक मंजीत से भी 7 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। लूटपाट के बाद बदमाश कार में सवार होकर फरार हो गए। बदमाशों के जाने के बाद पीड़ित ने कंट्रोल रूम में मामले की जानकारी दी।

सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा बदमाशों की तलाश की लेकिन उनका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। बदमाश तीन दिन पहले भी एनएच-71 पर नजफगढ़ मंडी से लौट रहे जयपुर निवासी किसान से मारपीट करके 12 हजार रुपए लूट ले गए थे।

